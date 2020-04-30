Murphy Capital Management Inc. Cuts Stock Holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its holdings in The Coca-Cola Co (NYSE:KO) by 2.9% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 113,597 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,340 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in The Coca-Cola were worth $5,026,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Wealth Quarterback LLC acquired a new stake in shares of The Coca-Cola in the fourth quarter worth $19,121,610,000. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 181,621,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $9,959,624,000 after buying an additional 2,412,293 shares during the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 52,925,354 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,923,381,000 after buying an additional 2,155,322 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of The Coca-Cola in the 4th quarter worth about $2,006,996,000. Finally, Capital World Investors lifted its position in shares of The Coca-Cola by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 32,448,633 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,796,032,000 after buying an additional 309,632 shares during the last quarter. 68.68% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other The Coca-Cola news, COO Brian John Smith sold 32,808 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.00, for a total value of $1,902,864.00. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 147,110 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,532,380. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, SVP Nancy Quan sold 20,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, January 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $58.27, for a total transaction of $1,165,400.00. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 185,049 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,782,805.23. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 132,027 shares of company stock worth $7,760,065 in the last three months. Insiders own 1.01% of the company’s stock.

KO stock traded up $0.38 on Wednesday, reaching $47.12. 15,769,539 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 19,510,119. The Coca-Cola Co has a 12 month low of $36.27 and a 12 month high of $60.13. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $45.68 and its 200 day moving average price is $52.97. The firm has a market capitalization of $200.92 billion, a PE ratio of 20.31, a PEG ratio of 4.23 and a beta of 0.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.57, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.76.

The Coca-Cola (NYSE:KO) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, April 21st. The company reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.44 by $0.07. The Coca-Cola had a net margin of 26.95% and a return on equity of 45.26%. The business had revenue of $8.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $8.32 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.48 earnings per share. The Coca-Cola’s revenue was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that The Coca-Cola Co will post 1.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, July 1st. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 15th will be issued a $0.41 dividend. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.48%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, June 12th. The Coca-Cola’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 77.73%.

KO has been the topic of several recent research reports. Credit Suisse Group upgraded shares of The Coca-Cola from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $54.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $57.00 to $55.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 22nd. Goldman Sachs Group initiated coverage on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $46.00 price objective on the stock. SunTrust Banks reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola in a research report on Friday, January 31st. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, UBS Group lifted their price objective on shares of The Coca-Cola from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, January 31st. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.55.

The Coca-Cola Company Profile

The Coca-Cola Company, a beverage company, manufactures and distributes various nonalcoholic beverages worldwide. The company provides sparkling soft drinks; water, enhanced water, and sports drinks; juice, dairy, and plant-based beverages; teas and coffees; and energy drinks. It also offers concentrates, syrups, beverage bases, source waters, and powders/minerals, as well as fountain syrups to fountain retailers, such as restaurants and convenience stores.

