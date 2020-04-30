Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Holdings in L3Harris (NYSE:LHX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its holdings in shares of L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) by 2.2% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 3,390 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in L3Harris were worth $610,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of LHX. Colony Group LLC acquired a new position in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $6,588,000. USA Mutuals Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $4,173,000. Voya Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $269,716,000. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $402,000. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd purchased a new stake in L3Harris during the 3rd quarter worth about $2,796,000. 84.91% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other L3Harris news, CEO William M. Brown sold 65,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.63, for a total transaction of $14,860,950.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 432,443 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $98,869,443.09. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, insider Edward J. Zoiss sold 23,710 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.98, for a total value of $5,429,115.80. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 26,568 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $6,083,540.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.40% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several brokerages have weighed in on LHX. Sanford C. Bernstein upped their price target on L3Harris from $217.00 to $236.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 20th. UBS Group upped their price target on L3Harris from $225.00 to $235.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. ValuEngine upgraded L3Harris from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, March 9th. Argus increased their price objective on L3Harris from $230.00 to $255.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, February 12th. Finally, Benchmark started coverage on L3Harris in a report on Friday, February 7th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price objective on the stock. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $243.89.

L3Harris stock traded down $0.49 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $195.30. 1,046,226 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,605,011. L3Harris has a twelve month low of $142.01 and a twelve month high of $230.99. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $182.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $201.31. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.31, a quick ratio of 1.21 and a current ratio of 1.49. The firm has a market cap of $42.75 billion, a PE ratio of 24.75 and a beta of 0.82.

L3Harris (NYSE:LHX) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 4th. The company reported $2.85 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.78 by $0.07. L3Harris had a return on equity of 17.71% and a net margin of 10.37%. The company had revenue of $4.83 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm earned $1.96 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 190.0% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that L3Harris will post 11.13 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 16th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, June 2nd will be given a dividend of $0.85 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, June 1st. This represents a $3.40 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.74%. L3Harris’s payout ratio is 33.73%.

L3Harris Technologies, Inc provides technology-based solutions that solve government and commercial customers' mission-critical challenges in the United States and internationally. The company operates in three segments: Communication Systems, Electronic Systems, and Space and Intelligence Systems.

