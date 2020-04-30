Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Mastercard Inc (NYSE:MA) by 7.4% in the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 10,901 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 872 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Mastercard were worth $2,633,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. SlateStone Wealth LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 49.9% in the 1st quarter. SlateStone Wealth LLC now owns 7,827 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $1,891,000 after acquiring an additional 2,604 shares during the last quarter. CWM LLC raised its stake in Mastercard by 7.4% in the 1st quarter. CWM LLC now owns 12,570 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $3,036,000 after acquiring an additional 862 shares during the last quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP grew its position in Mastercard by 43,886.0% during the 1st quarter. Ardevora Asset Management LLP now owns 131,958 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $31,876,000 after purchasing an additional 131,658 shares during the period. Baskin Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 50.9% during the 1st quarter. Baskin Financial Services Inc. now owns 1,672 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $404,000 after purchasing an additional 564 shares during the period. Finally, CAPROCK Group Inc. grew its position in Mastercard by 104.2% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 10,166 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $2,454,000 after purchasing an additional 5,188 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 75.61% of the company’s stock.

In other news, Director Lance Darrell Gordon Uggla bought 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 11th. The stock was purchased at an average price of $265.00 per share, for a total transaction of $265,000.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 5,691 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,508,115. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, CMO Venkata R. Madabhushi sold 954 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $335.00, for a total transaction of $319,590.00. Following the transaction, the chief marketing officer now owns 13,093 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,386,155. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 124,054 shares of company stock valued at $40,244,012. Insiders own 3.70% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. SunTrust Banks increased their price target on Mastercard from $285.00 to $295.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Tigress Financial restated a “buy” rating on shares of Mastercard in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. KeyCorp dropped their target price on Mastercard from $350.00 to $285.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, March 23rd. UBS Group raised their target price on Mastercard from $360.00 to $370.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co dropped their target price on Mastercard from $370.00 to $325.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty-six have given a buy rating to the stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $316.04.

Shares of NYSE:MA traded up $19.09 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $283.69. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 8,499,122 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,533,530. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $251.01 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $286.93. The company has a market capitalization of $266.47 billion, a PE ratio of 35.73, a P/E/G ratio of 2.65 and a beta of 1.08. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 1.42 and a current ratio of 1.42. Mastercard Inc has a fifty-two week low of $199.99 and a fifty-two week high of $347.25.

Mastercard (NYSE:MA) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The credit services provider reported $1.83 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.73 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.98 billion. Mastercard had a net margin of 48.08% and a return on equity of 150.46%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 3.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $1.78 earnings per share. As a group, equities analysts expect that Mastercard Inc will post 7.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 8th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th will be paid a dividend of $0.40 per share. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, April 8th. This represents a $1.60 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.56%. Mastercard’s payout ratio is currently 20.59%.

Mastercard Incorporated, a technology company, provides transaction processing and other payment-related products and services in the United States and internationally. It facilitates the processing of payment transactions, including authorization, clearing, and settlement, as well as delivers related products and services.

