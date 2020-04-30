Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Position in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Unilever N.V. (NYSE:UL) by 12.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 14,843 shares of the company’s stock after selling 2,100 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Unilever were worth $750,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of UL. Cetera Investment Advisers lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 3.2% during the 4th quarter. Cetera Investment Advisers now owns 5,552 shares of the company’s stock worth $316,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.8% during the 4th quarter. Andesa Financial Management Inc. now owns 21,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,246,000 after purchasing an additional 177 shares during the last quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 13.3% during the 4th quarter. NEXT Financial Group Inc now owns 1,722 shares of the company’s stock worth $98,000 after purchasing an additional 202 shares during the last quarter. Smith Salley & Associates lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 0.9% during the 4th quarter. Smith Salley & Associates now owns 24,153 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,380,000 after purchasing an additional 215 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Harbour Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Unilever by 5.1% during the 1st quarter. Harbour Capital Advisors LLC now owns 4,625 shares of the company’s stock worth $234,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the last quarter. 6.78% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several brokerages recently commented on UL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Unilever from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Barclays upgraded shares of Unilever from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Cfra lifted their price target on shares of Unilever from $11.00 to $45.00 and gave the stock a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated a “neutral” rating on shares of Unilever in a research note on Monday, April 6th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered shares of Unilever from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and two have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $45.00.

UL stock traded up $0.66 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $51.63. 1,323,547 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,597,797. The company has a market cap of $60.19 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.05 and a beta of 0.57. Unilever N.V. has a 52-week low of $44.06 and a 52-week high of $64.84. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $50.62 and its 200 day moving average price is $56.61.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 4th. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be given a dividend of $0.4445 per share. This represents a $1.78 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.44%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 14th. Unilever’s payout ratio is presently 62.59%.

Unilever PLC operates in the fast moving consumer goods industry worldwide. It operates through Beauty & Personal Care, Foods & Refreshment, and Home Care segments. The Beauty & Personal Care segment offers skin care and hair care products, deodorants, and oral care products primarily under the Axe, Dove, Lux, Rexona, Sunsilk, TRESemmé, Signal, Lifebuoy, and Vaseline brands.

