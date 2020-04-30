Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its position in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF (NYSEARCA:VHT) by 13.5% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 7,160 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,115 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard Health Care ETF were worth $1,189,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of VHT. Abbot Financial Management Inc. boosted its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.3% during the fourth quarter. Abbot Financial Management Inc. now owns 2,416 shares of the company’s stock valued at $463,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the last quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 4.3% in the fourth quarter. Crestwood Advisors Group LLC now owns 1,347 shares of the company’s stock worth $258,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 1.7% in the fourth quarter. AIMZ Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,237 shares of the company’s stock worth $621,000 after buying an additional 55 shares during the period. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.5% in the third quarter. Voya Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 2,424 shares of the company’s stock worth $403,000 after buying an additional 58 shares during the period. Finally, LexAurum Advisors LLC grew its stake in Vanguard Health Care ETF by 2.7% in the fourth quarter. LexAurum Advisors LLC now owns 2,282 shares of the company’s stock worth $437,000 after purchasing an additional 60 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:VHT traded down $4.11 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.02. The stock had a trading volume of 516,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 386,527. Vanguard Health Care ETF has a one year low of $138.11 and a one year high of $197.80. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $170.19 and a 200 day moving average of $181.90.

Vanguard Health Care ETF seeks to track the investment performance of the MSCI US Investable Market Health Care 25/50 Index, a benchmark of large-, mid-, and small-cap United States stocks in the health care sector, as classified under the Global Industry Classification Standard (GICS). This GICS sector is made up of two main industry groups.

