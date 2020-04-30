Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in 3M Co (NYSE:MMM)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of 3M Co (NYSE:MMM) by 13.0% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 38,185 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 5,720 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in 3M were worth $5,212,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new position in 3M during the fourth quarter valued at $877,754,000. American International Group Inc. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 545.4% in the fourth quarter. American International Group Inc. now owns 2,122,944 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $374,530,000 after purchasing an additional 1,794,019 shares during the last quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 3,725.4% in the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,450,861 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $255,131,000 after purchasing an additional 1,412,934 shares during the last quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 58.0% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 2,663,207 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $469,843,000 after purchasing an additional 977,188 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its holdings in shares of 3M by 10.1% in the fourth quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 6,014,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,061,158,000 after purchasing an additional 550,844 shares during the last quarter. 68.20% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, SVP Ty R. Silberhorn sold 1,967 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $158.19, for a total transaction of $311,159.73. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 3,849 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $608,873.31. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Michael G. Vale sold 6,250 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $159.17, for a total transaction of $994,812.50. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 53,804 shares in the company, valued at approximately $8,563,982.68. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 17,123 shares of company stock worth $2,748,744 in the last ninety days. Corporate insiders own 0.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on MMM shares. Morgan Stanley lowered their price objective on shares of 3M from $175.00 to $156.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Deutsche Bank upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $158.00 to $163.00 and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Gordon Haskett lowered shares of 3M from a “hold” rating to an “underperform” rating in a research note on Monday, March 30th. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on shares of 3M from $165.00 to $180.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. Finally, Langenberg & Company raised shares of 3M to a “buy” rating and set a $180.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. 3M has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $167.00.

NYSE:MMM traded down $1.35 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $156.26. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,974,695 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,499,193. 3M Co has a fifty-two week low of $114.04 and a fifty-two week high of $192.19. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $140.52 and its 200-day moving average is $160.94. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79, a current ratio of 1.41 and a quick ratio of 0.96. The firm has a market cap of $88.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.01, a P/E/G ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 1.00.

3M (NYSE:MMM) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The conglomerate reported $2.16 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $8.08 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.86 billion. 3M had a net margin of 14.22% and a return on equity of 51.39%. 3M’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.23 EPS. As a group, analysts forecast that 3M Co will post 8.12 EPS for the current year.

3M Company operates as a technology company worldwide. The company's Industrial segment offers tapes, abrasives, adhesives, ceramics, sealants, specialty materials, purification products, closure systems, acoustic systems products, automotive components, abrasion-resistant films, and paint finishing and detailing products.

