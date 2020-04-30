Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Holdings in Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group Inc (NYSE:GS) by 12.6% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 4,835 shares of the investment management company’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Goldman Sachs Group were worth $747,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in GS. Emerald Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Permanens Capital L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $25,000. Allworth Financial LP lifted its position in shares of Goldman Sachs Group by 68.5% during the 1st quarter. Allworth Financial LP now owns 187 shares of the investment management company’s stock worth $29,000 after purchasing an additional 76 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Firestone Capital Management purchased a new stake in shares of Goldman Sachs Group during the 4th quarter worth $30,000. 70.64% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of GS stock traded up $3.02 on Wednesday, hitting $190.03. The stock had a trading volume of 3,080,402 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,254,240. The firm has a market capitalization of $63.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.33, a P/E/G ratio of 0.75 and a beta of 1.43. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $166.28 and its 200-day moving average is $210.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.46, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.27. Goldman Sachs Group Inc has a 52-week low of $130.85 and a 52-week high of $250.46.

Goldman Sachs Group (NYSE:GS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The investment management company reported $3.11 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.83 by $0.28. Goldman Sachs Group had a net margin of 14.04% and a return on equity of 8.96%. The business had revenue of $8.74 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.92 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $5.71 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was down .7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Goldman Sachs Group Inc will post 13.17 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 29th. Shareholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.63%. Goldman Sachs Group’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 23.78%.

Several equities research analysts recently commented on GS shares. JMP Securities cut their price target on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $290.00 to $270.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Cfra upgraded shares of Goldman Sachs Group from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $220.00 to $210.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Bank of America dropped their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $197.00 to $154.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, March 23rd. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price objective on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $168.00 to $205.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Finally, DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of Goldman Sachs Group from $165.00 to $185.00 in a report on Friday, April 17th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have given a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. Goldman Sachs Group currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $219.60.

The Goldman Sachs Group, Inc operates as an investment banking, securities, and investment management company worldwide. It operates in four segments: Investment Banking, Institutional Client Services, Investing & Lending, and Investment Management. The Investment Banking segment provides financial advisory services, including strategic advisory assignments related to mergers and acquisitions, divestitures, corporate defense activities, restructurings, spin-offs, and risk management; and underwriting services, such as debt and equity underwriting of public offerings and private placements of various securities and other financial instruments, as well as derivative transactions with public and private sector clients.

