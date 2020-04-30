Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in Enterprise Products Partners L.P. (NYSE:EPD) by 8.0% in the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 57,147 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock after selling 4,942 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Enterprise Products Partners were worth $817,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Cedar Mountain Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Enterprise Products Partners in the fourth quarter valued at $28,000. Moser Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $28,000. Selective Wealth Management Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Enterprise Products Partners by 1,111.1% during the first quarter. Selective Wealth Management Inc. now owns 1,962 shares of the oil and gas producer’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 1,800 shares during the period. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Finally, Ballast Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Enterprise Products Partners during the first quarter worth $38,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.49% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Enterprise Products Partners stock traded up $1.12 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $18.36. The company had a trading volume of 15,285,998 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,937,140. The stock has a market cap of $36.65 billion, a PE ratio of 8.83 and a beta of 1.33. Enterprise Products Partners L.P. has a 1-year low of $10.27 and a 1-year high of $30.86. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $15.39 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $23.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.86 and a quick ratio of 0.63.

Enterprise Products Partners (NYSE:EPD) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The oil and gas producer reported $0.61 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.52 by $0.09. The firm had revenue of $7.48 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $8.28 billion. Enterprise Products Partners had a return on equity of 18.88% and a net margin of 14.00%. Enterprise Products Partners’s quarterly revenue was down 12.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.57 earnings per share. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Enterprise Products Partners L.P. will post 1.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, April 30th will be issued a $0.445 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 29th. This represents a $1.78 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 9.69%. Enterprise Products Partners’s dividend payout ratio is 82.79%.

A number of analysts have weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $32.00 to $24.00 in a report on Monday, March 9th. SunTrust Banks dropped their target price on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $25.00 to $20.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, April 22nd. ValuEngine cut shares of Enterprise Products Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $36.00 to $27.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, March 12th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their price target on shares of Enterprise Products Partners from $35.00 to $29.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 17th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating, eleven have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $27.64.

In other news, Director Richard H. Bachmann acquired 15,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $12.27 per share, for a total transaction of $184,050.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 1,631,048 shares in the company, valued at $20,012,958.96. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Randa Duncan Williams acquired 200,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 3rd. The stock was purchased at an average price of $25.62 per share, with a total value of $5,124,000.00. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Insiders purchased 1,010,700 shares of company stock valued at $23,714,970 over the last ninety days. 37.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Enterprise Products Partners Company Profile

Enterprise Products Partners L.P. provides midstream energy services to producers and consumers of natural gas, natural gas liquids (NGLs), crude oil, petrochemicals, and refined products. The company operates through four segments: NGL Pipelines & Services, Crude Oil Pipelines & Services, Natural Gas Pipelines & Services, and Petrochemical & Refined Products Services.

