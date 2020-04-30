Murphy Capital Management Inc. Decreases Stock Position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IVW) by 14.8% during the first quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 1,826 shares of the company’s stock after selling 316 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF were worth $301,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Arlington Partners LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 18.2% during the fourth quarter. Arlington Partners LLC now owns 3,245 shares of the company’s stock valued at $628,000 after buying an additional 500 shares in the last quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. raised its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 15.0% in the 3rd quarter. Lowe Brockenbrough & Co. Inc. now owns 17,145 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,087,000 after acquiring an additional 2,239 shares during the last quarter. Vestor Capital LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 7.2% in the third quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 26,920 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,846,000 after purchasing an additional 1,806 shares in the last quarter. NWK Group Inc. bought a new position in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter valued at $27,000. Finally, PFG Advisors boosted its holdings in iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF by 5.9% during the fourth quarter. PFG Advisors now owns 6,692 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,318,000 after purchasing an additional 374 shares during the last quarter.

IVW traded up $5.80 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $188.89. 1,182,129 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,109,778. iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF has a one year low of $140.84 and a one year high of $211.15. The stock’s fifty day moving average is $169.45 and its 200 day moving average is $186.73.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Shareholders of record on Thursday, March 26th were issued a dividend of $0.5028 per share. This represents a $2.01 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.06%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Growth ETF, formerly iShares S&P 500 Growth Index Fund (the Growth Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500/Citigroup Growth Index (the Growth Index). The Growth Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

