Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $1.24 Million Holdings in Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its stake in shares of Caterpillar Inc. (NYSE:CAT) by 2.5% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 10,707 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 275 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Caterpillar were worth $1,242,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Resources Management Corp CT ADV purchased a new position in Caterpillar during the third quarter valued at approximately $1,513,000. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. grew its position in Caterpillar by 3.6% during the fourth quarter. Stonebridge Capital Management Inc. now owns 20,687 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $3,055,000 after purchasing an additional 725 shares in the last quarter. Thomasville National Bank grew its position in Caterpillar by 11.7% in the fourth quarter. Thomasville National Bank now owns 3,580 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $529,000 after acquiring an additional 375 shares in the last quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC grew its position in Caterpillar by 10.3% in the fourth quarter. Stillwater Investment Management LLC now owns 17,539 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $2,590,000 after acquiring an additional 1,631 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Adams Diversified Equity Fund Inc. bought a new stake in Caterpillar in the fourth quarter worth approximately $13,897,000. 67.13% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In related news, CAO Gary Michael Marvel sold 589 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.83, for a total value of $81,181.87. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.37% of the company’s stock.

CAT stock traded up $4.60 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $120.06. The company had a trading volume of 4,255,768 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,977,100. The company has a market capitalization of $63.37 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.21, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.84 and a beta of 1.28. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $109.99 and a 200-day moving average price of $132.52. Caterpillar Inc. has a 1-year low of $87.50 and a 1-year high of $150.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.80, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 1.05.

Caterpillar (NYSE:CAT) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 28th. The industrial products company reported $1.60 EPS for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.69 by ($0.09). The business had revenue of $10.64 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.98 billion. Caterpillar had a return on equity of 41.85% and a net margin of 11.32%. The firm’s revenue was down 21.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.94 EPS. As a group, research analysts anticipate that Caterpillar Inc. will post 6.49 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, May 20th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 20th will be issued a dividend of $1.03 per share. This represents a $4.12 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.43%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, April 17th. Caterpillar’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 37.25%.

Several analysts have commented on the stock. Robert W. Baird decreased their target price on shares of Caterpillar from $185.00 to $157.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 13th. Wells Fargo & Co reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $150.00 to $120.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 17th. Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $130.00 to $125.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, March 31st. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $162.00 to $148.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Stephens reduced their price objective on shares of Caterpillar from $100.00 to $80.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, April 9th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $127.63.

About Caterpillar

Caterpillar, Inc engages in the manufacture of construction and mining equipment, diesel and natural gas engines, industrial gas turbines, and diesel-electric locomotives. It operates through the following segments: Construction Industries, Resource Industries, Energy and Transportation, Financial Products, and All Other.

