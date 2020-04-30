Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $355,000 Stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWO) by 7.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 2,250 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 191 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF were worth $355,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. FMR LLC increased its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 41.0% during the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 755,831 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $161,914,000 after purchasing an additional 219,627 shares in the last quarter. Noven Financial Group Inc. acquired a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth $26,654,000. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF by 11.1% in the 1st quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 905,812 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $143,272,000 after buying an additional 90,343 shares during the last quarter. Advisors Preferred LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $12,686,000. Finally, CHURCHILL MANAGEMENT Corp bought a new stake in iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF during the fourth quarter worth about $11,287,000.

IWO traded up $7.94 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $189.41. 569,100 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 663,655. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $160.36 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $197.24. iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF has a twelve month low of $129.54 and a twelve month high of $226.23.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were paid a $0.3193 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th. This represents a $1.28 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.67%.

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF Profile

iShares Russell 2000 Growth ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the Russell 2000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization growth sector of the United States equity market.

