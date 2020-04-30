Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $506,000 Holdings in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF (NASDAQ:PSL) by 2.4% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 9,005 shares of the company’s stock after selling 220 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc. owned about 0.49% of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF worth $506,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in PSL. Cetera Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $5,474,000. Lincoln National Corp purchased a new position in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the first quarter worth about $2,158,000. Advisor Group Inc. boosted its stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF by 6.8% in the fourth quarter. Advisor Group Inc. now owns 105,163 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,799,000 after acquiring an additional 6,662 shares during the last quarter. J.W. Cole Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF during the 4th quarter worth approximately $338,000. Finally, Maltin Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF in the 4th quarter worth $244,000.

Shares of Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF stock traded down $0.13 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $61.63. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 5,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 17,174. Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF has a 52 week low of $45.81 and a 52 week high of $76.25. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $57.45 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $68.85.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, March 24th were issued a $0.155 dividend. This represents a $0.62 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.01%. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 23rd. This is an increase from Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.13.

About Invesco DWA Consumer Staples Momentum ETF

PowerShares Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Portfolio (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of the Dynamic Consumer Staples Sector Intellidex Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 80% of its total assets in common stocks of consumer staples companies.

