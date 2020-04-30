Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $797,000 Holdings in General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of General Mills, Inc. (NYSE:GIS) by 7.6% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 15,118 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,250 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in General Mills were worth $797,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co acquired a new position in General Mills during the third quarter worth about $3,451,000. Psagot Investment House Ltd. raised its position in General Mills by 235.7% during the third quarter. Psagot Investment House Ltd. now owns 64,885 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,576,000 after acquiring an additional 45,555 shares during the last quarter. Colony Group LLC raised its position in General Mills by 68.5% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 10,007 shares of the company’s stock worth $552,000 after acquiring an additional 4,068 shares during the last quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of General Mills by 27.9% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 692,554 shares of the company’s stock valued at $38,173,000 after buying an additional 151,187 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd raised its position in shares of General Mills by 4.8% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 50,191 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,767,000 after buying an additional 2,313 shares during the last quarter. 72.04% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Jonathon Nudi sold 4,224 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, April 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $59.87, for a total transaction of $252,890.88. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 58,762 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,518,080.94. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, insider Bethany C. Quam sold 13,729 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, April 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $54.20, for a total transaction of $744,111.80. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 51,749 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,804,795.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 137,668 shares of company stock valued at $8,078,504 in the last quarter. 0.52% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Shares of GIS stock traded down $0.66 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.30. The stock had a trading volume of 4,115,098 shares, compared to its average volume of 5,107,591. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 0.64 and a quick ratio of 0.41. General Mills, Inc. has a twelve month low of $46.59 and a twelve month high of $61.66. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.97 and a 200-day simple moving average of $53.51. The firm has a market capitalization of $36.36 billion, a PE ratio of 17.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.30 and a beta of 0.51.

General Mills (NYSE:GIS) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, March 18th. The company reported $0.77 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.76 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $4.18 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.21 billion. General Mills had a net margin of 12.68% and a return on equity of 26.40%. General Mills’s revenue was down .4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $0.83 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that General Mills, Inc. will post 3.48 earnings per share for the current year.

GIS has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Piper Sandler lowered shares of General Mills from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research report on Sunday, April 19th. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on shares of General Mills from $55.00 to $65.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. Sanford C. Bernstein raised shares of General Mills from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $45.00 to $57.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 18th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upped their price target on shares of General Mills from $56.00 to $59.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Friday, April 17th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $57.00 price objective on shares of General Mills in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the stock. General Mills has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.79.

General Mills, Inc manufactures and markets branded consumer foods worldwide. The company operates in five segments: North America Retail; Convenience Stores & Foodservice; Europe & Australia; Asia & Latin America; and Pet. It offers ready-to-eat cereals, refrigerated yogurt, soup, meal kits, refrigerated and frozen dough products, dessert and baking mixes, frozen pizza and pizza snacks, grain, fruit, and savory snacks, as well as organic products, including refrigerated yogurt, nutrition bars, meal kits, salty snacks, ready-to-eat cereal, and grain snacks.

