Murphy Capital Management Inc. Has $829,000 Position in Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Northrop Grumman Co. (NYSE:NOC) by 4.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 2,742 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after selling 135 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Northrop Grumman were worth $829,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Procyon Private Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Northrop Grumman during the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Versant Capital Management Inc lifted its stake in Northrop Grumman by 54.4% in the 1st quarter. Versant Capital Management Inc now owns 88 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $26,000 after acquiring an additional 31 shares in the last quarter. Raab & Moskowitz Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $27,000. Ballast Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $30,000. Finally, OLD Second National Bank of Aurora bought a new stake in Northrop Grumman in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $31,000. Institutional investors own 83.18% of the company’s stock.

NOC has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $455.00 price objective on shares of Northrop Grumman in a research note on Thursday, January 23rd. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $380.00 to $412.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. UBS Group upped their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $385.00 to $410.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 15th. Goldman Sachs Group lowered Northrop Grumman from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $409.00 to $337.00 in a report on Monday, February 3rd. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Northrop Grumman from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 1st. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has assigned a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $391.22.

Shares of NOC stock traded down $12.70 on Wednesday, hitting $331.83. 2,044,458 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,190,809. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60, a current ratio of 1.13 and a quick ratio of 1.05. Northrop Grumman Co. has a 12 month low of $263.31 and a 12 month high of $385.01. The stock has a market cap of $57.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.18 and a beta of 0.83. The company has a 50 day moving average of $321.97 and a 200 day moving average of $347.84.

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, April 29th. The aerospace company reported $5.15 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $5.51 by ($0.36). The firm had revenue of $8.62 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.54 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 6.64% and a return on equity of 39.51%. Northrop Grumman’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $5.06 earnings per share. Sell-side analysts predict that Northrop Grumman Co. will post 22.97 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other Northrop Grumman news, VP Mary D. Petryszyn sold 1,200 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $370.95, for a total value of $445,140.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 8,901 shares in the company, valued at $3,301,825.95. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, VP Mark A. Caylor sold 3,340 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $324.69, for a total value of $1,084,464.60. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now directly owns 14,415 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,680,406.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 20,987 shares of company stock valued at $7,515,370 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.27% of the company’s stock.

Northrop Grumman Corporation, a security company, provides products in the areas of autonomous systems, cyber, space, strikes, and logistics and modernizations in the United States, the Asia Pacific, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: Aerospace Systems, Innovation Systems, Mission Systems, and Technology Services.

