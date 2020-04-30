Murphy Capital Management Inc. Invests $375,000 in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Essential Utilities Inc (NASDAQ:WTRG) in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm purchased 9,232 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $375,000.

Other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth about $47,576,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. purchased a new position in Essential Utilities in the first quarter worth approximately $24,484,000. Tandem Investment Advisors Inc. acquired a new stake in Essential Utilities during the first quarter worth $13,965,000. Retirement Systems of Alabama acquired a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 1st quarter valued at $11,439,000. Finally, Rockland Trust Co. acquired a new stake in shares of Essential Utilities during the 1st quarter worth about $11,192,000.

Essential Utilities stock traded down $0.57 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $43.29. The stock had a trading volume of 768,552 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,375,027. Essential Utilities Inc has a 52-week low of $30.40 and a 52-week high of $54.52. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $40.83.

Essential Utilities (NASDAQ:WTRG) last posted its earnings results on Wednesday, February 26th. The company reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.34. The business had revenue of $226.04 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $226.00 million.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Investors of record on Friday, May 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.2343 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This represents a $0.94 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.16%.

WTRG has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird boosted their price target on shares of Essential Utilities from $44.00 to $50.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $45.00 to $48.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, March 11th. Royal Bank of Canada started coverage on Essential Utilities in a report on Friday, April 24th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $49.00 target price for the company. Finally, Goldman Sachs Group began coverage on shares of Essential Utilities in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price target on the stock.

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water or wastewater services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contracts with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through third-party.

