Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in shares of Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) by 6.8% in the first quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 20,718 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock after selling 1,501 shares during the quarter. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Abbott Laboratories were worth $1,634,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. MV Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Abbott Laboratories by 7.3% in the 3rd quarter. MV Capital Management Inc. now owns 7,888 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $660,000 after purchasing an additional 537 shares in the last quarter. Headinvest LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 9.7% in the 3rd quarter. Headinvest LLC now owns 12,918 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $1,081,000 after acquiring an additional 1,142 shares during the last quarter. SWS Partners purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $2,718,000. Vestor Capital LLC raised its stake in Abbott Laboratories by 3.6% in the 3rd quarter. Vestor Capital LLC now owns 185,232 shares of the healthcare product maker’s stock worth $15,498,000 after acquiring an additional 6,396 shares during the last quarter. Finally, J.P. Marvel Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Abbott Laboratories in the 3rd quarter worth $5,918,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 75.04% of the company’s stock.

ABT has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Barclays raised their target price on Abbott Laboratories from $92.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $101.00 to $96.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 27th. BTIG Research reiterated a “hold” rating on shares of Abbott Laboratories in a research note on Thursday, April 16th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Abbott Laboratories from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $98.00 price objective for the company. in a research note on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co lifted their price objective on Abbott Laboratories from $95.00 to $107.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 17th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Abbott Laboratories has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $99.47.

ABT stock traded up $0.82 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $92.28. The stock had a trading volume of 7,058,693 shares, compared to its average volume of 9,265,661. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.53, a current ratio of 1.44 and a quick ratio of 1.04. Abbott Laboratories has a twelve month low of $61.61 and a twelve month high of $100.00. The stock has a market capitalization of $167.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 46.37, a PEG ratio of 4.30 and a beta of 0.93. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $82.82 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.67.

Abbott Laboratories (NYSE:ABT) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, April 16th. The healthcare product maker reported $0.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $7.73 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.47 billion. Abbott Laboratories had a return on equity of 18.42% and a net margin of 11.15%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Abbott Laboratories will post 2.81 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 29th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be issued a dividend of $0.08 per share. This represents a $0.32 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.35%. Abbott Laboratories’s dividend payout ratio is currently 44.44%.

In other news, SVP Michael D. Dale sold 396 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.97, for a total transaction of $35,232.12. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 24,343 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,165,796.71. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, SVP Jared Watkin sold 8,248 shares of Abbott Laboratories stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.00, for a total transaction of $676,336.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 68,696 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,633,072. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 84,997 shares of company stock worth $7,877,657. Insiders own 1.70% of the company’s stock.

About Abbott Laboratories

Abbott Laboratories discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells health care products worldwide. The company's Established Pharmaceutical Products segment offers branded generic pharmaceuticals for the treatment of pancreatic exocrine insufficiency; irritable bowel syndrome or biliary spasm; intrahepatic cholestasis or depressive symptom; gynecological disorder; hormone replacement therapy; dyslipidemia; hypertension; hypothyroidism; Ménière's disease and vestibular vertigo; pain, fever, and inflammation; migraine; and anti-infective clarithromycin, as well as provides influenza vaccines and products that regulate physiological rhythm of the colon.

