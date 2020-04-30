Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Position in Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its stake in shares of Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. (NYSE:MMP) by 13.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 21,764 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 3,338 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Magellan Midstream Partners were worth $794,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MMP. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC raised its position in Magellan Midstream Partners by 24.7% during the first quarter. Chickasaw Capital Management LLC now owns 3,666,934 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $133,806,000 after acquiring an additional 725,837 shares during the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 62.2% during the fourth quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,738,717 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $109,312,000 after buying an additional 666,804 shares during the period. Janus Henderson Group PLC grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 10.2% during the fourth quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC now owns 6,836,784 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $429,829,000 after buying an additional 632,070 shares during the period. Macquarie Group Ltd. grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 623.5% during the fourth quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 530,991 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $33,384,000 after buying an additional 457,599 shares during the period. Finally, Credit Suisse AG grew its stake in Magellan Midstream Partners by 129.5% during the fourth quarter. Credit Suisse AG now owns 621,343 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $39,065,000 after buying an additional 350,653 shares during the period. 65.10% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Magellan Midstream Partners news, Director James R. Montague sold 1,910 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 19th. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.77, for a total value of $116,070.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 21,952 shares in the company, valued at $1,334,023.04. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Jeff R. Selvidge sold 2,500 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.74, for a total transaction of $151,850.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 21,780 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,322,917.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

MMP has been the subject of several research reports. Jefferies Financial Group upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $66.00 to $56.00 in a research note on Tuesday, April 14th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 10th. Citigroup decreased their target price on shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from $70.00 to $66.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley upgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, March 16th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Magellan Midstream Partners from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.53.

Magellan Midstream Partners stock traded up $1.68 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $42.67. 2,041,500 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,067,198. The firm has a market cap of $9.33 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.60 and a beta of 1.03. The company has a quick ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.69 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.79. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $36.81 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $55.28. Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. has a 1-year low of $22.02 and a 1-year high of $67.75.

Magellan Midstream Partners (NYSE:MMP) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 30th. The pipeline company reported $1.25 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.18 by $0.07. Magellan Midstream Partners had a net margin of 37.42% and a return on equity of 40.94%. The company had revenue of $740.68 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $840.57 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.25 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was down 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts predict that Magellan Midstream Partners, L.P. will post 3.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 8th will be given a dividend of $1.028 per share. This is a positive change from Magellan Midstream Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.03. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 7th. This represents a $4.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 9.64%. Magellan Midstream Partners’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 86.34%.

Magellan Midstream Partners Profile

Magellan Midstream Partners LP engages in the transportation, storage and distribution of petroleum products, such as crude oil. It operates through the following segments: Refined Products, Crude Oil and Marine Storage. The Refined Products segment consists of common carrier refined products pipeline system, independent terminals, and its ammonia pipeline system.

