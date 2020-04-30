Murphy Capital Management Inc. Lowers Stake in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in Duke Realty Corp (NYSE:DRE) by 3.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 13,985 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 500 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Duke Realty were worth $452,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in DRE. Voya Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in Duke Realty by 1.4% in the third quarter. Voya Investment Management LLC now owns 167,990 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $5,707,000 after buying an additional 2,354 shares during the last quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd boosted its holdings in Duke Realty by 3.2% in the third quarter. Redpoint Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 32,856 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $1,116,000 after purchasing an additional 1,009 shares during the period. State Street Corp raised its holdings in shares of Duke Realty by 1.8% during the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 25,458,650 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $864,830,000 after purchasing an additional 457,554 shares during the period. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its position in shares of Duke Realty by 0.6% in the 3rd quarter. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 305,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $10,386,000 after buying an additional 1,679 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Virtu Financial LLC acquired a new position in shares of Duke Realty in the 3rd quarter valued at about $320,000. 95.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have commented on DRE shares. BMO Capital Markets downgraded Duke Realty from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lifted their target price for the company from $35.00 to $36.00 in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. BTIG Research downgraded shares of Duke Realty from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday, January 6th. Finally, Citigroup cut their price objective on shares of Duke Realty from $42.00 to $37.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 7th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have given a buy rating to the company. Duke Realty currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $34.92.

Shares of NYSE DRE traded down $0.70 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $35.50. The company had a trading volume of 3,390,978 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,847,723. The company has a market cap of $13.16 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.34, a PEG ratio of 6.00 and a beta of 0.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.57, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.05. The business’s 50-day moving average is $31.87 and its 200 day moving average is $34.38. Duke Realty Corp has a 52 week low of $25.19 and a 52 week high of $38.88.

Duke Realty (NYSE:DRE) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 29th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.33 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.10 by $0.23. The company had revenue of $218.76 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $218.56 million. Duke Realty had a net margin of 44.05% and a return on equity of 8.80%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 4.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.12 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that Duke Realty Corp will post 1.45 EPS for the current year.

Duke Realty Corporation owns and operates approximately 153 million rentable square feet of industrial assets in 20 major logistics markets. Duke Realty Corporation is publicly traded on the NYSE under the symbol DRE and is listed on the S&P 500 Index.

