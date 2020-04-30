Murphy Capital Management Inc. Purchases 7,700 Shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. increased its position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF (NYSEARCA:IYE) by 78.3% during the 1st quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 17,529 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,700 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares U.S. Energy ETF were worth $268,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in IYE. Duncker Streett & Co. Inc. acquired a new position in iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the fourth quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Sugarloaf Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the 4th quarter valued at $40,000. CFM Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $48,000. Tompkins Financial Corp bought a new stake in shares of iShares U.S. Energy ETF during the 4th quarter worth $51,000. Finally, Dowling & Yahnke LLC acquired a new stake in iShares U.S. Energy ETF in the fourth quarter valued at about $59,000.

NYSEARCA IYE traded up $0.44 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $19.08. 2,115,400 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,639,059. iShares U.S. Energy ETF has a fifty-two week low of $12.13 and a fifty-two week high of $36.41. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $16.43 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $26.98.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Thursday, March 26th were given a dividend of $0.2608 per share. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.47%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 25th.

iShares U.S. Energy ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Dow Jones U.S. Energy Sector Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Dow Jones U.S. Oil & Gas Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the oil and gas sector of the United States equity market, and includes companies in industry groups, such as oil and gas producers, and oil equipment, services and distribution.

