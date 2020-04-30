Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lowered its position in Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX) by 13.6% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 3,500 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after selling 550 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $840,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

A number of other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. State Street Corp lifted its holdings in Lam Research by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. State Street Corp now owns 6,447,102 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock valued at $1,892,306,000 after acquiring an additional 23,438 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 6.3% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 2,499,465 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $729,805,000 after purchasing an additional 147,512 shares in the last quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. AQR Capital Management LLC now owns 1,854,837 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $540,574,000 after purchasing an additional 76,302 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of Lam Research during the fourth quarter worth approximately $472,627,000. Finally, DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main increased its position in shares of Lam Research by 88.2% during the fourth quarter. DZ BANK AG Deutsche Zentral Genossenschafts Bank Frankfurt am Main now owns 1,249,175 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $365,429,000 after purchasing an additional 585,366 shares in the last quarter. 86.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

LRCX stock traded up $18.14 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $279.99. 2,154,767 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,212,512. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $246.50 and its 200-day moving average price is $276.99. Lam Research Co. has a 52-week low of $171.04 and a 52-week high of $344.32. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 4.47 and a quick ratio of 3.67. The firm has a market capitalization of $38.48 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a P/E/G ratio of 1.34 and a beta of 1.50.

Lam Research (NASDAQ:LRCX) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The semiconductor company reported $3.98 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.98. Lam Research had a return on equity of 47.82% and a net margin of 21.81%. The firm had revenue of $2.51 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.51 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $3.70 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Lam Research Co. will post 15.39 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 25th were given a $1.15 dividend. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 24th. Lam Research’s payout ratio is 31.62%.

In related news, CEO Timothy Archer sold 10,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, January 31st. The stock was sold at an average price of $308.00, for a total value of $3,080,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director Mansy Youssef A. El sold 1,010 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $325.11, for a total value of $328,361.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 41,270 shares of company stock valued at $11,652,946 in the last ninety days. Company insiders own 0.43% of the company’s stock.

Several analysts have issued reports on the company. Mizuho upped their target price on Lam Research from $260.00 to $290.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. BNP Paribas started coverage on Lam Research in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $320.00 price target for the company. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their target price on Lam Research from $350.00 to $300.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. B. Riley increased their target price on Lam Research from $220.00 to $270.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Monday, April 13th. Finally, Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on Lam Research from $254.00 to $253.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nineteen have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $304.68.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits worldwide. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition product for copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatment; SPEED gapfill high-density plasma chemical vapor deposition (CVD) products; Striker single-wafer atomic layer deposition (ALD) products; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

