Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its stake in Oracle Co. (NYSE:ORCL) by 87.9% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 8,492 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock after selling 61,767 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Oracle were worth $410,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in ORCL. CWM LLC lifted its position in shares of Oracle by 111.6% during the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 185,641 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $8,972,000 after purchasing an additional 97,923 shares during the last quarter. Laffer Investments grew its stake in Oracle by 77.2% in the 1st quarter. Laffer Investments now owns 2,869 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock worth $139,000 after acquiring an additional 1,250 shares in the last quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Oracle by 42.8% in the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 7,372 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $391,000 after purchasing an additional 2,211 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Oracle by 11.7% during the 1st quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 73,554 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $3,555,000 after purchasing an additional 7,725 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Global Retirement Partners LLC increased its stake in shares of Oracle by 9.8% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 27,649 shares of the enterprise software provider’s stock valued at $1,336,000 after buying an additional 2,466 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 51.91% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 20,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 26th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $48.59 per share, for a total transaction of $971,800.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 38,561 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,873,678.99. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Charles W. Moorman bought 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 23rd. The stock was bought at an average cost of $45.23 per share, for a total transaction of $452,300.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 18,561 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $839,514.03. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 36.60% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

ORCL has been the topic of several research reports. Royal Bank of Canada cut their price objective on shares of Oracle from $57.00 to $48.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, March 13th. Sanford C. Bernstein restated a “buy” rating and issued a $58.00 price target on shares of Oracle in a report on Friday, March 13th. Societe Generale raised shares of Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $62.00 to $61.00 in a research report on Wednesday, March 4th. Zacks Investment Research raised Oracle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $60.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co reduced their target price on Oracle from $65.00 to $55.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, March 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, fifteen have assigned a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $53.57.

ORCL stock traded up $0.68 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $53.88. 9,064,043 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 13,949,806. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $49.90 and its 200 day moving average price is $53.26. Oracle Co. has a 52-week low of $39.71 and a 52-week high of $60.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 3.31, a quick ratio of 2.12 and a current ratio of 2.12. The company has a market cap of $168.31 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.94, a PEG ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.91.

Oracle (NYSE:ORCL) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 12th. The enterprise software provider reported $0.97 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.96 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $9.80 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $9.75 billion. Oracle had a net margin of 27.06% and a return on equity of 64.68%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that Oracle Co. will post 3.47 EPS for the current year.

Oracle declared that its board has initiated a stock buyback program on Thursday, March 12th that allows the company to repurchase $15.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the enterprise software provider to reacquire up to 9.8% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase programs are typically an indication that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, April 9th were given a dividend of $0.24 per share. This represents a $0.96 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.78%. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, April 8th. Oracle’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 30.38%.

Oracle

Oracle Corporation develops, manufactures, markets, sells, hosts, and supports application, platform, and infrastructure solutions for information technology (IT) environments worldwide. The company provides services in three primary layers of the cloud: Software as a Service, Platform as a Service, and Infrastructure as a Service.

