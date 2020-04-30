Murphy Capital Management Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. decreased its position in Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) by 21.5% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,835 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 1,875 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Eastman Chemical were worth $318,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Verus Capital Partners LLC acquired a new position in shares of Eastman Chemical in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. TI Trust Inc. acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Parallel Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Eastman Chemical by 38.5% in the first quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 834 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $38,000 after buying an additional 232 shares in the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC raised its holdings in shares of Eastman Chemical by 90.6% in the 4th quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 488 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 232 shares during the period. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Eastman Chemical during the 4th quarter worth about $40,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 82.70% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the stock. SunTrust Banks lowered their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $76.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 12th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. KeyCorp initiated coverage on Eastman Chemical in a research note on Wednesday, March 25th. They set an “overweight” rating and a $58.00 target price for the company. Wells Fargo & Co decreased their price objective on Eastman Chemical from $85.00 to $50.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 19th. TheStreet downgraded shares of Eastman Chemical from a “b-” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price objective on shares of Eastman Chemical from $54.00 to $61.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 9th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have given a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. Eastman Chemical presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $70.28.

Shares of NYSE:EMN traded up $2.82 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $63.47. The stock had a trading volume of 1,415,268 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,517,830. The company has a market capitalization of $8.07 billion, a PE ratio of 11.44, a P/E/G ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.47. Eastman Chemical has a 1 year low of $34.44 and a 1 year high of $83.99. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $49.84 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $68.74. The company has a current ratio of 1.86, a quick ratio of 0.93 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Eastman Chemical (NYSE:EMN) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, January 30th. The basic materials company reported $1.42 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.33 by $0.09. The business had revenue of $2.21 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.20 billion. Eastman Chemical had a return on equity of 16.47% and a net margin of 8.19%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $1.39 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Eastman Chemical will post 6.31 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 3rd. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 16th were paid a $0.66 dividend. This represents a $2.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 4.16%. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. Eastman Chemical’s dividend payout ratio is currently 37.03%.

Eastman Chemical Company Profile

Eastman Chemical Company operates as an advanced materials and specialty additives company worldwide. The company's Additives & Functional Products segment offers specialty coalescent, specialty and commodity solvents, paint additives, and specialty polymers; hydrocarbon and rosin resins; insoluble sulfur and anti-degradant rubber additives; performance resins; amine derivative-based building blocks; heat transfer and aviation fluids; organic acid-based solutions; and metam-based soil fumigants, thiram and ziram based fungicides, and plant growth regulators.

