Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,170 Shares of Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its position in Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) by 19.1% during the first quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 4,945 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock after selling 1,170 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Pioneer Natural Resources were worth $346,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Value Holdings Management CO. LLC acquired a new position in Pioneer Natural Resources in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $1,363,000. Heard Capital LLC acquired a new position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources during the fourth quarter valued at about $843,000. Bank of New York Mellon Corp boosted its position in shares of Pioneer Natural Resources by 17.4% during the 4th quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 2,683,669 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock worth $406,226,000 after purchasing an additional 397,359 shares in the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Pioneer Natural Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $389,000. Finally, AXA grew its stake in Pioneer Natural Resources by 6.2% in the fourth quarter. AXA now owns 40,324 shares of the oil and gas development company’s stock valued at $6,104,000 after acquiring an additional 2,344 shares during the period. 88.58% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Pioneer Natural Resources alerts:

A number of research analysts have recently issued reports on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 2nd. Raymond James lowered Pioneer Natural Resources from a “strong-buy” rating to an “outperform” rating and dropped their target price for the company from $180.00 to $110.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 17th. UBS Group lowered their price target on Pioneer Natural Resources from $205.00 to $109.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, March 31st. SunTrust Banks raised shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $90.00 price objective on the stock in a report on Sunday, April 12th. Finally, Citigroup raised their price target on shares of Pioneer Natural Resources from $83.00 to $98.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $130.57.

Shares of NYSE PXD traded up $7.04 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $89.80. 2,496,754 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,605,170. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $71.91 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $120.31. The company has a market cap of $13.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.00, a PEG ratio of 4.02 and a beta of 1.70. The company has a current ratio of 0.88, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.17. Pioneer Natural Resources has a 12-month low of $48.62 and a 12-month high of $168.20.

Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 19th. The oil and gas development company reported $2.36 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.12 by $0.24. Pioneer Natural Resources had a net margin of 8.13% and a return on equity of 11.46%. The company had revenue of $2.64 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.48 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.18 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 1.3% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts expect that Pioneer Natural Resources will post 1.28 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, March 31st were paid a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Monday, March 30th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from Pioneer Natural Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. Pioneer Natural Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.45%.

About Pioneer Natural Resources

Pioneer Natural Resources Company operates as an independent oil and gas exploration and production company in the United States. The company explores for, develops, and produces oil, natural gas liquids (NGLs), and gas. It has operations primarily in the Permian Basin in West Texas, the Eagle Ford Shale play in South Texas, the Raton field in southeast Colorado, and the West Panhandle field in the Texas Panhandle.

Featured Story: What does a bar chart display?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding PXD? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Pioneer Natural Resources (NYSE:PXD).

Receive News & Ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pioneer Natural Resources and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.