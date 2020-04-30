Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 1,450 Shares of Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. reduced its stake in Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) by 21.8% during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 5,200 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 1,450 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Middlesex Water were worth $312,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Pictet Asset Management Ltd. bought a new position in Middlesex Water in the 4th quarter valued at about $24,140,000. Nuance Investments LLC bought a new position in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth $8,765,000. Eaton Vance Management raised its position in shares of Middlesex Water by 30.9% in the 4th quarter. Eaton Vance Management now owns 284,790 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $18,104,000 after acquiring an additional 67,167 shares in the last quarter. Penn Capital Management Co. Inc. acquired a new stake in Middlesex Water during the fourth quarter worth approximately $2,529,000. Finally, Cadence Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Middlesex Water in the fourth quarter worth approximately $1,898,000. 59.49% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MSEX has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BidaskClub lowered shares of Middlesex Water from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Saturday, April 18th. Boenning Scattergood assumed coverage on shares of Middlesex Water in a report on Tuesday, February 4th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $80.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research downgraded Middlesex Water from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. Middlesex Water currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $71.00.

Shares of Middlesex Water stock traded up $1.30 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $60.50. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 67,500 shares, compared to its average volume of 70,070. The company has a market capitalization of $1.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 30.46 and a beta of 0.27. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $58.64 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $62.86. Middlesex Water has a one year low of $48.79 and a one year high of $69.92. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.45.

Middlesex Water (NASDAQ:MSEX) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The utilities provider reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.05. The business had revenue of $32.74 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $34.65 million. Middlesex Water had a net margin of 25.16% and a return on equity of 12.12%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Middlesex Water will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 15th will be issued a $0.2563 dividend. This represents a $1.03 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.69%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 14th. This is a positive change from Middlesex Water’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.26. Middlesex Water’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 50.75%.

In related news, VP Bernadette M. Sohler sold 429 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 6th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.05, for a total transaction of $26,190.45. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,575 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $462,453.75. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO A Bruce Oconnor sold 3,284 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $64.67, for a total transaction of $212,376.28. Following the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 15,203 shares in the company, valued at $983,178.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 3.13% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Middlesex Water Company Profile

Middlesex Water Company, together with its subsidiaries, owns and operates regulated water utility and wastewater systems. It operates in two segments, Regulated and Non-Regulated. The Regulated segment engages in collecting, treating, and distributing water on a retail and wholesale basis to residential, commercial, industrial, and fire protection customers in parts of New Jersey, Delaware, and Pennsylvania.

