Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 200 Shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (NYSEARCA:XBI) by 1.3% during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 14,715 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 200 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF were worth $1,139,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in XBI. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF by 26.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,755,983 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $452,341,000 after buying an additional 987,179 shares in the last quarter. Ilmarinen Mutual Pension Insurance Co bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $12,696,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of SPDR S&P Biotech ETF during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $9,161,000. Orion Portfolio Solutions LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,659,000. Finally, CMH Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P Biotech ETF in the 1st quarter worth approximately $3,527,000.

Shares of XBI traded up $0.60 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, hitting $95.87. 10,010,340 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 7,248,488. SPDR S&P Biotech ETF has a 52-week low of $62.94 and a 52-week high of $99.79. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $80.91 and a two-hundred day moving average of $88.26.

SPDR S&P Biotech ETF (the Fund) seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index. The S&P Biotechnology Select Industry Index represents the biotechnology sub-industry portion of the S&P Total Markets Index. The S&P TMI tracks all the United States common stocks listed on the New York Stock Exchange, American Stock Exchange, National Association of Securities Dealers Automated Quotation (NASDAQ) National Market and NASDAQ Small Cap exchanges.

