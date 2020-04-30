Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 3,000 Shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. lessened its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:IEUR) by 35.7% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 5,400 shares of the company’s stock after selling 3,000 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF were worth $200,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. UBS Group AG increased its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 0.8% in the 4th quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,709,473 shares of the company’s stock valued at $85,251,000 after buying an additional 14,110 shares during the period. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its stake in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 92.2% in the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 1,582,546 shares of the company’s stock valued at $78,922,000 after purchasing an additional 759,340 shares in the last quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC now owns 1,129,629 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,335,000 after purchasing an additional 126,506 shares during the period. Bank of America Corp DE boosted its position in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 11.3% during the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 1,108,858 shares of the company’s stock worth $55,298,000 after purchasing an additional 112,160 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC grew its holdings in shares of iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF by 9.4% in the 4th quarter. Brandywine Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 589,921 shares of the company’s stock valued at $29,419,000 after buying an additional 50,510 shares during the period.

IEUR stock traded up $0.23 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $39.01. 681,100 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 958,599. iShares Core MSCI Europe ETF has a one year low of $30.92 and a one year high of $50.29. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $36.78 and its 200-day moving average price is $45.42.

