Murphy Capital Management Inc. Sells 9,028 Shares of Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. trimmed its holdings in Ingersoll-Rand PLC (NYSE:IR) by 27.0% during the first quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 24,432 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 9,028 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Ingersoll-Rand were worth $605,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC raised its holdings in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 89.7% in the first quarter. CWM LLC now owns 4,085 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $101,000 after purchasing an additional 1,932 shares during the last quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 10.1% in the first quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 12,739 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $316,000 after acquiring an additional 1,173 shares during the period. Texas Permanent School Fund boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 48.4% in the first quarter. Texas Permanent School Fund now owns 62,905 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,560,000 after acquiring an additional 20,509 shares during the period. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand in the first quarter valued at approximately $39,934,000. Finally, Hartford Investment Management Co. boosted its position in shares of Ingersoll-Rand by 82.6% in the first quarter. Hartford Investment Management Co. now owns 46,254 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,147,000 after acquiring an additional 20,925 shares during the period.

IR has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Robert W. Baird dropped their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $138.00 to $134.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 30th. Wolfe Research lowered shares of Ingersoll-Rand from an “outperform” rating to a “peer perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, January 9th. Cfra boosted their price objective on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $145.00 to $150.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “hold” rating and issued a $134.00 target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. Finally, KeyCorp lifted their target price on shares of Ingersoll-Rand from $140.00 to $145.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 30th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and twelve have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Ingersoll-Rand has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $102.12.

IR traded up $1.05 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $30.32. 2,131,743 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 3,788,319. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 2.69. Ingersoll-Rand PLC has a 12-month low of $17.01 and a 12-month high of $38.96. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $27.50 and a 200 day simple moving average of $102.49. The company has a market cap of $5.90 billion, a P/E ratio of 39.90 and a beta of 1.54.

Ingersoll-Rand (NYSE:IR) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, February 17th. The industrial products company reported $0.12 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.12. Ingersoll-Rand had a net margin of 6.49% and a return on equity of 8.86%. The business had revenue of $605.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $603.25 million. As a group, sell-side analysts expect that Ingersoll-Rand PLC will post -0.15 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were given a dividend of $0.53 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $2.12 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 6.99%.

In other Ingersoll-Rand news, SVP Keith A. Sultana sold 3,743 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, February 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $143.07, for a total value of $535,511.01. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,995 shares in the company, valued at $1,716,124.65. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, EVP Marcia J. Avedon sold 10,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.21, for a total value of $1,372,100.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 114,615 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,726,324.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.70% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Ingersoll-Rand Plc designs, manufactures, sells, and services industrial and commercial products. The company operates through Climate and Industrial segments. The Climate segment offers air conditioners, exchangers, and handlers; airside and terminal devices; auxiliary power units; chillers; coils and condensers; gensets; furnaces; heat pumps; home automation; humidifiers; hybrid and non-diesel transport refrigeration, and ice energy storage solutions; indoor air quality; industrial refrigeration; motor replacements; refrigerant reclamation; thermostats/controls; transport heater products; and water source heat pumps.

