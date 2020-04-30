Murphy Capital Management Inc. Trims Stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK)

Murphy Capital Management Inc. cut its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF (NYSEARCA:VGK) by 11.2% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,550 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 700 shares during the period. Murphy Capital Management Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF were worth $240,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in VGK. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. lifted its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Goldman Sachs Group Inc. now owns 8,580,311 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $502,806,000 after purchasing an additional 283,554 shares during the last quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.2% in the 4th quarter. Asset Management One Co. Ltd. now owns 7,187,508 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $421,188,000 after purchasing an additional 420,595 shares in the last quarter. Bank of America Corp DE lifted its position in shares of Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 4,621,457 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $270,817,000 after purchasing an additional 290,655 shares during the period. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its stake in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 1.0% in the fourth quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 4,601,866 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $269,669,000 after buying an additional 45,993 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Victory Capital Management Inc. boosted its position in Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF by 67.3% during the 4th quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 4,500,607 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $255,589,000 after acquiring an additional 1,811,181 shares in the last quarter.

VGK stock traded up $1.38 during trading on Wednesday, reaching $46.93. 4,234,800 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,845,998. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $43.06 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.32. Vanguard FTSE Europe ETF has a 12 month low of $36.29 and a 12 month high of $59.09.

Vanguard European Stock Index Fund is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks to track the performance of a benchmark index that measures the investment return of stocks issued by Companies located in the markets of Europe. The Fund on focuses indexing investment approach by investing all, or substantially all, of its assets in the common stocks included in the FTSE Developed Europe All Cap Index.

