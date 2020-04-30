Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) Issues Earnings Results

Mvb Financial (OTCMKTS:MVBF) released its earnings results on Tuesday. The financial services provider reported $0.08 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.27 by ($0.19), MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $27.02 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $30.70 million.

MVBF stock traded up $1.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $14.27. 50,126 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 33,656. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $13.24 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $19.06. Mvb Financial has a one year low of $8.22 and a one year high of $27.00.

Get Mvb Financial alerts:

MVBF has been the topic of a number of analyst reports. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Mvb Financial from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, April 21st. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Mvb Financial from $13.00 to $14.50 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday.

MVB Financial Corp. (MVB) is a financial holding company. Through its subsidiaries, MVB Bank, Inc (the Bank), MVB Mortgage and MVB Insurance, LLC, the Company provides community banking, mortgage banking, insurance and wealth management services to individuals and corporate clients in the Mid-Atlantic region.

Featured Story: Stochastic Momentum Index (SMI)

Receive News & Ratings for Mvb Financial Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mvb Financial and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.