Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.62. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 80,377 shares traded.
Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.
The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.
About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)
Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.
