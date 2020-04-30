Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD) Shares Gap Down to $0.62

Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) shares gapped down prior to trading on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $0.55, but opened at $0.62. Naked Brand Group shares last traded at $0.76, with a volume of 80,377 shares traded.

Separately, ValuEngine downgraded shares of Naked Brand Group from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, January 28th.

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.48 and a 200 day moving average price of $0.55.

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Naked Brand Group stock. Millennium Management LLC acquired a new position in shares of Naked Brand Group Ltd (NASDAQ:NAKD) during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund acquired 859,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $29,000. Millennium Management LLC owned 0.39% of Naked Brand Group at the end of the most recent quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 2.06% of the company’s stock.

About Naked Brand Group (NASDAQ:NAKD)

Naked Brand Group Limited designs, manufactures, and markets intimate, apparel, and swimwear products worldwide. The company has a portfolio of 11 company-owned and licensed brands, including Heidi Klum Intimates, Heidi Klum Accessories, Bendon, Fayreform, Pleasure State, Lovable, Heidi Klum Swim, Naked, Hickory, Bendon Man, and Davenport.

