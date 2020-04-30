NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) Issues Earnings Results

NBT Bancorp (NASDAQ:NBTB) posted its earnings results on Monday. The bank reported $0.25 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.52 by ($0.27), Fidelity Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $112.60 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $111.64 million. NBT Bancorp had a net margin of 20.00% and a return on equity of 9.31%.

Shares of NBT Bancorp stock traded down $1.67 on Thursday, reaching $33.43. The stock had a trading volume of 5,784 shares, compared to its average volume of 162,780. The company has a 50 day moving average price of $31.88 and a 200 day moving average price of $37.34. The company has a quick ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. NBT Bancorp has a 1 year low of $27.54 and a 1 year high of $41.50. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.44 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.46 and a beta of 0.78.

Get NBT Bancorp alerts:

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, June 15th. Stockholders of record on Monday, June 1st will be given a $0.27 dividend. This represents a $1.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.23%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, May 29th. NBT Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.42%.

NBTB has been the topic of a number of research reports. BidaskClub raised shares of NBT Bancorp from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Saturday, March 14th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NBT Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday.

About NBT Bancorp

NBT Bancorp Inc, a financial holding company, provides commercial banking, retail banking, and wealth management services. Its deposit products include demand deposit, savings, negotiable order of withdrawal, money market deposit, and certificate of deposit accounts. The company's loan portfolio comprises commercial and industrial, commercial real estate, agricultural, and commercial construction loans; indirect and direct consumer, home equity, direct loans, mortgages, business banking loans, and commercial loans; and residential real estate loans, as well as development loans.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Receive News & Ratings for NBT Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NBT Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.