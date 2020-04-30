NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Expectations By $0.04 EPS

NeoGenomics (NASDAQ:NEO) posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday. The medical research company reported ($0.02) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.02 by ($0.04), Bloomberg Earnings reports. NeoGenomics had a return on equity of 5.27% and a net margin of 1.96%. The business had revenue of $106.03 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $106.03 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted ($0.03) earnings per share. NeoGenomics’s quarterly revenue was up 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

Shares of NASDAQ NEO traded up $3.05 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $31.02. 1,182,812 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 916,350. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 443.21 and a beta of 0.98. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $26.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $27.37. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a current ratio of 4.55 and a quick ratio of 4.32. NeoGenomics has a 52 week low of $18.52 and a 52 week high of $34.97.

A number of equities research analysts have commented on the stock. Craig Hallum started coverage on shares of NeoGenomics in a report on Monday, March 2nd. They issued a “buy” rating and a $38.00 price target for the company. SVB Leerink reaffirmed a “buy” rating and set a $35.00 price target (up from $33.00) on shares of NeoGenomics in a research note on Wednesday. Benchmark raised their price objective on NeoGenomics from $27.00 to $30.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, February 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on NeoGenomics from $28.00 to $32.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised shares of NeoGenomics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. NeoGenomics has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $32.25.

In other NeoGenomics news, insider Robert J. Shovlin sold 98,093 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $30.86, for a total value of $3,027,149.98. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 249,733 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,706,760.38. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through the SEC website . Also, Director Steven C. Jones sold 297,300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.77, for a total transaction of $8,553,321.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 195,234 shares in the company, valued at $5,616,882.18. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Company insiders own 8.80% of the company’s stock.

About NeoGenomics

NeoGenomics, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, operates a network of cancer-focused genetic testing laboratories in the United States; and laboratories in Switzerland and Singapore. It operates in two segments, Clinical Services and Pharma Services. The company's laboratories provide genetic and molecular testing services to hospitals, pathologists, oncologists, urologists, other clinicians and researchers, pharmaceutical firms, academic centers, and other clinical laboratories.

