NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) Shares Gap Down to $7.60

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) gapped down before the market opened on Wednesday . The stock had previously closed at $7.90, but opened at $7.60. NeuBase Therapeutics shares last traded at $7.53, with a volume of 16,336 shares changing hands.

Several research firms have recently commented on NBSE. Oppenheimer raised their price objective on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $17.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. Guggenheim began coverage on shares of NeuBase Therapeutics in a research note on Thursday, February 6th. They set a “buy” rating and a $13.00 target price on the stock. Chardan Capital increased their price target on NeuBase Therapeutics from $14.00 to $18.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st. ValuEngine upgraded NeuBase Therapeutics from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised NeuBase Therapeutics from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $9.25 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday. One research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the stock. NeuBase Therapeutics currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $14.38.

The company has a fifty day moving average price of $6.92 and a 200-day moving average price of $6.55.

NeuBase Therapeutics (NASDAQ:NBSE) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 26th. The company reported ($0.26) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.32) by $0.06. As a group, equities analysts predict that NeuBase Therapeutics will post -0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Financial Advocates Investment Management purchased a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics in the fourth quarter worth about $72,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC lifted its holdings in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics by 1,602.4% in the 1st quarter. FNY Investment Advisers LLC now owns 11,270 shares of the company’s stock worth $80,000 after acquiring an additional 10,608 shares during the last quarter. Virtu Financial LLC purchased a new position in shares of NeuBase Therapeutics during the 3rd quarter worth about $64,000. EAM Investors LLC bought a new position in NeuBase Therapeutics during the 4th quarter valued at about $719,000. Finally, Renaissance Technologies LLC raised its position in NeuBase Therapeutics by 37.2% in the 4th quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 353,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,543,000 after purchasing an additional 95,682 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 12.98% of the company’s stock.

NeuBase Therapeutics Company Profile (NASDAQ:NBSE)

NeuBase Therapeutics, Inc, a biotechnology company, engages in the development of various antisense therapies to address genetic diseases in the United States. The company offers gene silencing therapies, including the proprietary PATrOL platform, a peptide-nucleic acid antisense oligonucleotide for genetic diseases caused by mutant proteins, including the Huntington's disease and myotonic dystrophy, as well as various other genetic disorders.

