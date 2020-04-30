NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) Shares Acquired by Park Avenue Securities LLC

Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its position in shares of NextEra Energy Inc (NYSE:NEE) by 4.8% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 9,280 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 421 shares during the period. Park Avenue Securities LLC’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $2,233,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Norges Bank acquired a new position in NextEra Energy in the fourth quarter worth $1,651,472,000. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of NextEra Energy by 27,610.4% in the 4th quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 653,965 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $2,698,000 after buying an additional 651,605 shares during the period. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 94.2% during the 4th quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 992,773 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $240,410,000 after buying an additional 481,589 shares during the last quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of NextEra Energy by 17.5% during the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,376,823 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $571,911,000 after buying an additional 354,357 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC raised its stake in NextEra Energy by 5.0% during the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 7,189,062 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,737,438,000 after acquiring an additional 340,415 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.50% of the company’s stock.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $4.17 during midday trading on Wednesday, hitting $235.13. 2,475,376 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,089,293. The stock has a market capitalization of $117.13 billion, a PE ratio of 32.57, a P/E/G ratio of 3.49 and a beta of 0.31. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $229.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $242.47. The company has a quick ratio of 0.61, a current ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.01. NextEra Energy Inc has a 52 week low of $174.80 and a 52 week high of $283.35.

NextEra Energy (NYSE:NEE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, April 22nd. The utilities provider reported $2.38 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.26 by $0.12. The business had revenue of $4.61 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.88 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 17.77% and a return on equity of 10.38%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 13.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.20 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy Inc will post 9.05 EPS for the current fiscal year.

NEE has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and set a $249.00 target price on shares of NextEra Energy in a research note on Sunday, January 19th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of NextEra Energy from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $282.00 price target for the company. in a report on Wednesday, January 29th. UBS Group cut their price objective on NextEra Energy from $310.00 to $255.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 16th. Morgan Stanley downgraded NextEra Energy from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $246.00 target price for the company. in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Finally, Vertical Research started coverage on NextEra Energy in a report on Monday, February 24th. They issued a “sell” rating for the company. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $248.40.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Miguel Arechabala sold 3,741 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, March 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $225.00, for a total value of $841,725.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 5,953 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,339,425. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Rudy E. Schupp sold 1,600 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, April 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.20, for a total value of $352,320.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 14,746 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,247,069.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 19,671 shares of company stock valued at $4,750,035. 0.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

NextEra Energy, Inc, through its subsidiaries, generates, transmits, distributes, and sells electric power to retail and wholesale customers in North America. The company generates electricity through wind, solar, nuclear, and natural gas-fired facilities. It also provides risk management services related to power and gas consumption.

