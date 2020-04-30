NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Issues FY20 Earnings Guidance

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued an update on its FY20 earnings guidance on Monday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $0.76 for the period, compared to the Thomson Reuters consensus EPS estimate of $0.78. The company issued revenue guidance of $380.5 million, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $385.64 million.NIC also updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.76-0.76 EPS.

NASDAQ:EGOV traded down $0.74 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $24.16. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 14,683 shares, compared to its average volume of 508,556. The company’s fifty day simple moving average is $21.96 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $21.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03, a current ratio of 3.11 and a quick ratio of 3.11. NIC has a twelve month low of $15.48 and a twelve month high of $25.80. The stock has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.20, a P/E/G ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32.

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.18. NIC had a return on equity of 21.31% and a net margin of 14.10%. The firm had revenue of $91.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $92.46 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.17 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. Sell-side analysts expect that NIC will post 0.76 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. This represents a $0.36 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.49%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. NIC’s dividend payout ratio is currently 46.75%.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on EGOV shares. ValuEngine raised NIC from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded NIC from a hold rating to a buy rating and set a $27.00 target price on the stock in a report on Monday, April 20th. Sidoti initiated coverage on NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They set a neutral rating on the stock. DA Davidson downgraded NIC from a buy rating to a neutral rating and raised their target price for the company from $22.00 to $23.00 in a report on Thursday, April 9th. Finally, Barrington Research raised their target price on NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a report on Monday. Three research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. NIC currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $27.00.

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

