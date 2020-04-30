NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) Releases Quarterly Earnings Results, Meets Estimates

NIC (NASDAQ:EGOV) issued its earnings results on Monday. The software maker reported $0.18 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.18, MarketWatch Earnings reports. The business had revenue of $91.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $92.46 million. NIC had a net margin of 14.10% and a return on equity of 21.31%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.17 EPS. NIC updated its FY 2020

Pre-Market guidance to 0.76-0.76 EPS and its FY20 guidance to $0.76 EPS.

Shares of NASDAQ:EGOV opened at $24.90 on Thursday. The company has a current ratio of 3.11, a quick ratio of 3.11 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $21.96 and a 200 day simple moving average of $21.64. The firm has a market cap of $1.66 billion, a PE ratio of 33.20, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.79 and a beta of 0.32. NIC has a 12-month low of $15.48 and a 12-month high of $25.80.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 25th. Investors of record on Thursday, June 11th will be paid a $0.09 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, June 10th. This represents a $0.36 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.45%. NIC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 46.75%.

A number of analysts recently weighed in on EGOV shares. ValuEngine upgraded shares of NIC from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 4th. Sidoti began coverage on shares of NIC in a report on Monday, April 6th. They issued a “neutral” rating for the company. Barrington Research raised their target price on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $30.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of NIC from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $27.00 price target on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Raymond James raised their price target on shares of NIC from $26.00 to $28.00 and gave the stock a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $27.00.

NIC Company Profile

NIC Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides digital government services that enable governments to use technology to provide various services to businesses and citizens in the United States. The company's outsourced portal business enters into long-term contracts with state and local governments to design, build, and operate Internet-based and enterprise-wide portals on their behalf.

