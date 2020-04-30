Ninepoint Partners LP Buys New Stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc (NYSE:FIS) in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund bought 2,787 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $339,000.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Park Avenue Securities LLC lifted its stake in shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.6% in the 1st quarter. Park Avenue Securities LLC now owns 2,784 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock valued at $339,000 after purchasing an additional 98 shares during the period. PAX Financial Group LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 118.2% during the first quarter. PAX Financial Group LLC now owns 4,840 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $609,000 after acquiring an additional 2,622 shares during the period. CAPROCK Group Inc. raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 17.2% during the first quarter. CAPROCK Group Inc. now owns 1,939 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 285 shares during the period. Global Retirement Partners LLC raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 74.1% during the first quarter. Global Retirement Partners LLC now owns 343 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $42,000 after acquiring an additional 146 shares during the period. Finally, Pennsylvania Trust Co raised its position in Fidelity National Information Servcs by 3.1% during the first quarter. Pennsylvania Trust Co now owns 61,047 shares of the information technology services provider’s stock worth $7,426,000 after acquiring an additional 1,857 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 90.63% of the company’s stock.

In other Fidelity National Information Servcs news, Director James B. Stallings, Jr. sold 10,489 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The shares were sold at an average price of $154.94, for a total transaction of $1,625,165.66. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 11,532 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,786,768.08. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, COO Stephanie Ferris sold 52,547 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.39, for a total transaction of $8,165,278.33. Following the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 21,659 shares in the company, valued at $3,365,592.01. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.43% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

NYSE:FIS traded up $5.16 during midday trading on Wednesday, reaching $134.29. The stock had a trading volume of 5,650,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 4,480,885. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $120.83 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $135.22. Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc has a 12-month low of $91.68 and a 12-month high of $158.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.84, a current ratio of 0.84 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The stock has a market cap of $78.85 billion, a P/E ratio of 141.36, a P/E/G ratio of 1.69 and a beta of 0.68.

Fidelity National Information Servcs (NYSE:FIS) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 13th. The information technology services provider reported $1.57 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.53 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $3.34 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.33 billion. Fidelity National Information Servcs had a net margin of 2.88% and a return on equity of 9.60%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s quarterly revenue was up 54.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.60 EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Fidelity National Information Servcs Inc will post 5.61 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 26th. Shareholders of record on Friday, June 12th will be given a dividend of $0.35 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 11th. This represents a $1.40 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.04%. Fidelity National Information Servcs’s payout ratio is currently 24.96%.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. Raymond James reduced their price objective on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $183.00 to $152.00 and set a “strong-buy” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, April 13th. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $143.00 to $140.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 9th. UBS Group raised shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $146.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, April 14th. Oppenheimer dropped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $175.00 to $145.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 15th. Finally, Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Fidelity National Information Servcs from $146.00 to $157.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-one have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $153.21.

About Fidelity National Information Servcs

Fidelity National Information Services, Inc operates as a financial services technology company in the United States and internationally. It operates through Integrated Financial Solutions and Global Financial Solutions segments. The Integrated Financial Solutions segment offers core processing and ancillary applications; digital solutions, including Internet, mobile, and e-banking; fraud, risk management, and compliance solutions; electronic funds transfer and network services; card and retail solutions; corporate liquidity and wealth management services; item processing and output services; government payments solutions; and e-payment solutions.

