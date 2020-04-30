Ninepoint Partners LP Buys Shares of 1,278 Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in Costco Wholesale Co. (NASDAQ:COST) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm bought 1,278 shares of the retailer’s stock, valued at approximately $364,000. Costco Wholesale comprises about 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 26th biggest position.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in COST. State Street Corp lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 0.5% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 18,460,945 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $5,426,041,000 after acquiring an additional 93,587 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 4.9% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 6,496,150 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $1,905,225,000 after acquiring an additional 300,809 shares during the period. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of Costco Wholesale in the 4th quarter worth approximately $1,337,357,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 3,076,039 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $877,071,000 after acquiring an additional 37,808 shares during the period. Finally, Parnassus Investments CA lifted its position in shares of Costco Wholesale by 1.5% in the 4th quarter. Parnassus Investments CA now owns 2,278,353 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $669,653,000 after acquiring an additional 33,541 shares during the period. 70.25% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of Costco Wholesale stock traded up $2.14 on Wednesday, hitting $307.09. The stock had a trading volume of 3,664,889 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,451,235. The company has a quick ratio of 0.52, a current ratio of 1.04 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. The stock has a market cap of $136.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 36.04, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.10 and a beta of 0.75. The business’s 50 day moving average is $299.80 and its two-hundred day moving average is $301.36. Costco Wholesale Co. has a twelve month low of $233.05 and a twelve month high of $325.26.

Costco Wholesale (NASDAQ:COST) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, March 5th. The retailer reported $2.10 EPS for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.06 by $0.04. Costco Wholesale had a return on equity of 23.41% and a net margin of 2.39%. The company had revenue of $39.10 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $38.26 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company earned $2.01 EPS. Costco Wholesale’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities analysts predict that Costco Wholesale Co. will post 8.73 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 15th. Investors of record on Friday, May 1st will be issued a $0.70 dividend. This represents a $2.80 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.91%. This is an increase from Costco Wholesale’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.65. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, April 30th. Costco Wholesale’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.75%.

COST has been the subject of a number of research reports. UBS Group raised their price objective on Costco Wholesale from $335.00 to $355.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Raymond James raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $315.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their target price on Costco Wholesale from $310.00 to $330.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, March 6th. Citigroup assumed coverage on Costco Wholesale in a research report on Tuesday, April 14th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $310.00 target price for the company. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Costco Wholesale from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, March 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating, twenty have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $318.54.

In other news, Director Susan L. Decker sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, April 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $314.83, for a total value of $314,830.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 32,582 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,257,791.06. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, VP James P. Murphy sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, April 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $310.00, for a total value of $1,550,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 42,771 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,259,010. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 7,448 shares of company stock valued at $2,308,656 over the last 90 days. 0.22% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Costco Wholesale Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates membership warehouses. It offers branded and private-label products in a range of merchandise categories. The company provides dry and packaged foods, and groceries; snack foods, candies, alcoholic and nonalcoholic beverages, and cleaning supplies; appliances, electronics, health and beauty aids, hardware, and garden and patio products; meat, bakery, deli, and produces; and apparel and small appliances.

