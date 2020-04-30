Ninepoint Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) by 16.1% in the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 5,992 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after selling 1,152 shares during the period. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in American Homes 4 Rent were worth $139,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. PGGM Investments purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $230,036,000. Norges Bank purchased a new stake in shares of American Homes 4 Rent during the fourth quarter worth about $62,791,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 18.3% during the fourth quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 14,750,363 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $386,607,000 after purchasing an additional 2,286,099 shares during the period. FMR LLC boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 14.5% during the fourth quarter. FMR LLC now owns 13,980,386 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $366,425,000 after purchasing an additional 1,774,917 shares during the period. Finally, CI Investments Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of American Homes 4 Rent by 20.8% during the fourth quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 7,149,738 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $187,395,000 after purchasing an additional 1,232,263 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.96% of the company’s stock.

In related news, Director Tamara Hughes Gustavson acquired 583,230 shares of the stock in a transaction on Monday, March 9th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $27.99 per share, with a total value of $16,324,607.70. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, EVP Stephanie G. Heim acquired 3,810 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 18th. The stock was bought at an average cost of $19.68 per share, with a total value of $74,980.80. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 1,400,396 shares of company stock worth $39,272,298. Insiders own 21.86% of the company’s stock.

AMH has been the subject of several research analyst reports. CSFB lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $27.00 to $25.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday. Wells Fargo & Co lowered their price objective on shares of American Homes 4 Rent from $29.00 to $25.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of American Homes 4 Rent from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and decreased their target price for the company from $30.00 to $24.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 2nd. Finally, B. Riley reissued a “buy” rating on shares of American Homes 4 Rent in a research report on Wednesday, April 15th. Ten research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. American Homes 4 Rent has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $26.00.

Shares of American Homes 4 Rent stock traded up $0.62 on Wednesday, hitting $24.20. 2,279,534 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 2,821,350. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $23.38 and a 200-day simple moving average of $25.91. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.06 billion, a PE ratio of 83.52, a PEG ratio of 1.93 and a beta of 0.66. American Homes 4 Rent has a 1 year low of $17.50 and a 1 year high of $29.89. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a quick ratio of 0.80 and a current ratio of 0.80.

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE:AMH) last released its earnings results on Thursday, February 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.08 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.06 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $284.00 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $289.07 million. American Homes 4 Rent had a net margin of 11.13% and a return on equity of 2.12%. American Homes 4 Rent’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.28 EPS. On average, analysts expect that American Homes 4 Rent will post 1.12 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 13th were issued a $0.05 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 12th. This represents a $0.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.83%. American Homes 4 Rent’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 18.02%.

American Homes 4 Rent Company Profile

American Homes 4 Rent (NYSE: AMH) is a leader in the single-family home rental industry and "American Homes 4 Rent" is fast becoming a nationally recognized brand for rental homes, known for high quality, good value and tenant satisfaction. We are an internally managed Maryland real estate investment trust, or REIT, focused on acquiring, renovating, leasing, and operating attractive, single-family homes as rental properties.

