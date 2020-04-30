Ninepoint Partners LP Cuts Stock Holdings in Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE)

Ninepoint Partners LP trimmed its stake in shares of Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE) by 88.1% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 4,347 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 32,080 shares during the period. Intercontinental Exchange accounts for 0.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Intercontinental Exchange were worth $351,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of ICE. Virtus ETF Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $26,000. HWG Holdings LP purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $27,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $28,000. Engrave Wealth Partners LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 4th quarter worth $29,000. Finally, Evoke Wealth LLC purchased a new position in shares of Intercontinental Exchange in the 3rd quarter worth $32,000. 90.62% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Get Intercontinental Exchange alerts:

ICE traded up $0.41 on Wednesday, reaching $90.70. 2,054,506 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,304,356. Intercontinental Exchange Inc has a one year low of $63.51 and a one year high of $101.93. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.05 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $91.22. The company has a market cap of $50.71 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.50. The company has a quick ratio of 0.99, a current ratio of 0.99 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32.

Intercontinental Exchange (NYSE:ICE) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, February 6th. The financial services provider reported $0.95 EPS for the quarter, meeting the consensus estimate of $0.95. Intercontinental Exchange had a net margin of 29.52% and a return on equity of 12.77%. The business had revenue of $1.30 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.30 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business posted $0.94 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities analysts forecast that Intercontinental Exchange Inc will post 4.42 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, December 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, December 16th will be issued a $0.30 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, December 15th. This represents a $1.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.32%. Intercontinental Exchange’s dividend payout ratio is currently 30.93%.

In other news, COO Mark Wassersug sold 2,982 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.09, for a total value of $280,576.38. Following the completion of the sale, the chief operating officer now owns 31,515 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,965,246.35. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Jeffrey C. Sprecher sold 37,232 shares of Intercontinental Exchange stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $93.89, for a total transaction of $3,495,712.48. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 1,496,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $140,459,440. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 219,205 shares of company stock valued at $19,404,008. Company insiders own 1.50% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities analysts have commented on ICE shares. Citigroup lifted their price objective on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $93.00 to $102.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, April 20th. Rosenblatt Securities lowered their target price on shares of Intercontinental Exchange from $104.00 to $99.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 6th. Goldman Sachs Group upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from a “buy” rating to a “conviction-buy” rating and set a $90.00 target price for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating on shares of Intercontinental Exchange in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co upgraded shares of Intercontinental Exchange from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their target price for the stock from $100.00 to $105.00 in a report on Monday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating, fourteen have given a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Intercontinental Exchange presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $100.93.

Intercontinental Exchange Company Profile

Intercontinental Exchange, Inc operates regulated exchanges, clearing houses, and listings venues for commodity, financial, fixed income, and equity markets in the United States, the United Kingdom, European Union, Asia, Israel, and Canada. It operates through two segments, Trading and Clearing; and Data and Listings.

Further Reading: Neutral Rating

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ICE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Intercontinental Exchange Inc (NYSE:ICE).

Receive News & Ratings for Intercontinental Exchange Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Intercontinental Exchange and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.