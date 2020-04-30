Ninepoint Partners LP Cuts Stock Position in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) by 76.8% in the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 17,999 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 59,658 shares during the quarter. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners accounts for approximately 0.6% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 13th largest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners were worth $647,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of the company. Colony Group LLC boosted its stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 3.1% during the third quarter. Colony Group LLC now owns 119,996 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,953,000 after buying an additional 3,556 shares during the period. Stifel Financial Corp lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 21.5% during the third quarter. Stifel Financial Corp now owns 24,287 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,207,000 after purchasing an additional 4,300 shares during the last quarter. Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the third quarter worth $318,000. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 4.3% during the fourth quarter. Leith Wheeler Investment Counsel Ltd. now owns 104,422 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $5,220,000 after purchasing an additional 4,320 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC lifted its position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners by 18.4% during the fourth quarter. Steward Partners Investment Advisory LLC now owns 22,731 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $1,133,000 after purchasing an additional 3,540 shares during the last quarter. 47.66% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

BIP has been the subject of several research analyst reports. BMO Capital Markets decreased their target price on Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from $54.00 to $45.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, April 8th. Raymond James upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from an “outperform” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and decreased their target price for the stock from $60.00 to $55.00 in a research report on Tuesday, March 24th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday. ValuEngine upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 3rd. Finally, TD Securities upgraded Brookfield Infrastructure Partners from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $57.00 to $53.00 in a report on Wednesday, March 18th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, seven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $50.73.

Shares of BIP stock traded up $1.81 during trading hours on Wednesday, reaching $40.33. 581,375 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 574,491. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 1 year low of $25.77 and a 1 year high of $56.31. The stock has a market cap of $11.84 billion, a PE ratio of 576.23, a PEG ratio of 1.64 and a beta of 1.06. The company has a current ratio of 1.07, a quick ratio of 1.03 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $37.95 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $48.31.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners (NYSE:BIP) (TSE:BIP.UN) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 10th. The utilities provider reported ($0.07) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.91). Brookfield Infrastructure Partners had a return on equity of 1.43% and a net margin of 3.64%. The business had revenue of $1.66 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.02 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.82 EPS. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s revenue was up 15.9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts expect that Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. will post 3.32 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, March 31st. Investors of record on Friday, February 28th were given a $0.538 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 27th. This represents a $2.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.34%. This is a positive change from Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.50. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,071.43%.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. owns and operates utilities, transport, energy, and data infrastructure businesses. The Utilities segment operates approximately 2,000 kilometers (km) of natural gas transportation pipelines in the states of Rio de Janeiro, Sao Paulo, and Minas Gerais; approximately 2,200 km of electricity transmission lines in North and South America; and approximately 6.6 million electricity and natural gas connections and 1.1 million smart meters, as well as operates metallurgical coal export terminals.

