Ninepoint Partners LP Has $328,000 Stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its stake in Walmart Inc (NYSE:WMT) by 20.4% during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 2,889 shares of the retailer’s stock after selling 740 shares during the quarter. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Walmart were worth $328,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also modified their holdings of the company. Evolution Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in shares of Walmart during the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC raised its position in shares of Walmart by 75.6% during the first quarter. Joseph P. Lucia & Associates LLC now owns 230 shares of the retailer’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 99 shares during the last quarter. Corbenic Partners LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Carolina Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Walmart in the fourth quarter valued at about $27,000. Finally, AlphaMark Advisors LLC increased its holdings in Walmart by 138.9% in the fourth quarter. AlphaMark Advisors LLC now owns 258 shares of the retailer’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 30.42% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on the company. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on Walmart in a report on Tuesday, March 31st. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. reiterated a “neutral” rating and issued a $130.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Tuesday, February 18th. Telsey Advisory Group upped their price objective on Walmart from $132.00 to $135.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 6th. BMO Capital Markets reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price objective on shares of Walmart in a report on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Cleveland Research upgraded Walmart from a “neutral” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 24th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and twenty-one have assigned a buy rating to the company. Walmart presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $126.79.

NYSE WMT traded down $4.40 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $123.60. 14,852,181 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 9,425,986. The business’s 50-day moving average is $120.56 and its 200-day moving average is $118.46. Walmart Inc has a twelve month low of $98.85 and a twelve month high of $133.38. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.79, a quick ratio of 0.22 and a current ratio of 0.79. The stock has a market capitalization of $363.56 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.82, a P/E/G ratio of 5.08 and a beta of 0.27.

Walmart (NYSE:WMT) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 18th. The retailer reported $1.38 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.43 by ($0.05). Walmart had a net margin of 2.84% and a return on equity of 18.16%. The company had revenue of $141.70 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $141.67 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $1.41 earnings per share. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. Analysts predict that Walmart Inc will post 5.11 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, January 4th. Shareholders of record on Friday, December 11th will be paid a $0.54 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, December 10th. This represents a $2.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.75%. Walmart’s dividend payout ratio is 43.81%.

In other Walmart news, EVP Marc E. Lore sold 85,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.38, for a total value of $9,892,300.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 2,517,507 shares in the company, valued at $292,987,464.66. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. Also, EVP John R. Furner sold 50,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $116.50, for a total value of $5,825,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 321,205 shares of company stock worth $38,475,040 in the last 90 days. Corporate insiders own 50.22% of the company’s stock.

Walmart Company Profile

Walmart Inc engages in the retail and wholesale operations in various formats worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Walmart U.S., Walmart International, and Sam's Club. It operates supercenters, supermarkets, hypermarkets, warehouse clubs, cash and carry stores, discount stores, drugstores, and convenience stores; membership-only warehouse clubs; e-commerce Websites, such as walmart.com, jet.com, shoes.com, and samsclub.com; and mobile commerce applications.

