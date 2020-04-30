Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $65,000 in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC) during the 1st quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm purchased 1,999 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $65,000.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Karpas Strategies LLC purchased a new position in shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners during the 1st quarter valued at $826,000. Chicago Partners Investment Group LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $2,016,000. American Assets Capital Advisers LLC bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,306,000. Baskin Financial Services Inc. bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $1,826,000. Finally, Harbor Advisory Corp MA bought a new stake in Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in the 1st quarter valued at $496,000.

Get Brookfield Infrastructure Partners alerts:

NASDAQ BIPC traded down $0.31 on Wednesday, reaching $39.36. The company had a trading volume of 205,000 shares, compared to its average volume of 279,805. Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. has a 12 month low of $32.54 and a 12 month high of $42.63.

Separately, Wells Fargo & Co assumed coverage on shares of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners in a report on Monday, April 20th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $47.00 price target on the stock.

Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Company Profile

Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation engages in the ownership and operation of regulated gas transmission systems in Brazil. It also engages in the regulated distribution operations in the United Kingdom. The company was founded in 2019 and is headquartered in New York, New York. Brookfield Infrastructure Corporation is a subsidiary of Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P.

Featured Story: FAANG Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding BIPC? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners L.P. (NASDAQ:BIPC).

Receive News & Ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Brookfield Infrastructure Partners and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.