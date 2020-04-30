Ninepoint Partners LP Invests $728,000 in Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections Inc (NYSE:WCN) in the first quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor purchased 9,393 shares of the business services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $728,000. Waste Connections accounts for 0.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 11th biggest holding.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Keebeck Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Waste Connections during the 4th quarter worth $27,000. Sandy Spring Bank grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 137.1% during the 4th quarter. Sandy Spring Bank now owns 313 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 181 shares during the period. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 279.6% during the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $41,000 after purchasing an additional 383 shares during the period. Synovus Financial Corp grew its holdings in shares of Waste Connections by 34.7% during the 1st quarter. Synovus Financial Corp now owns 605 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $47,000 after purchasing an additional 156 shares during the period. Finally, Verus Capital Partners LLC purchased a new position in Waste Connections during the 4th quarter valued at about $57,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 84.60% of the company’s stock.

WCN stock traded up $0.14 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $87.10. The company had a trading volume of 876,621 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,318,610. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.12. The company has a market capitalization of $23.12 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.70, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.12 and a beta of 0.41. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $83.20 and a 200 day simple moving average of $91.44. Waste Connections Inc has a fifty-two week low of $70.87 and a fifty-two week high of $105.17.

Waste Connections (NYSE:WCN) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The business services provider reported $0.69 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.62 by $0.07. Waste Connections had a return on equity of 10.66% and a net margin of 10.52%. The business had revenue of $1.36 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.34 billion. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $0.63 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 7.9% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts predict that Waste Connections Inc will post 2.58 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, May 19th. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 5th will be given a dividend of $0.185 per share. This represents a $0.74 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.85%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, May 4th. Waste Connections’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.21%.

In other news, SVP Eric Hansen sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.28, for a total transaction of $521,400.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 6,867 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $716,090.76. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. 0.30% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of brokerages recently commented on WCN. Oppenheimer lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $107.00 to $96.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada raised their target price on Waste Connections from $100.00 to $111.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $156.00 to $146.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, April 8th. KeyCorp lowered their target price on Waste Connections from $115.00 to $105.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 20th. Finally, Deutsche Bank raised their target price on Waste Connections from $106.00 to $116.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, February 14th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $107.87.

Waste Connections, Inc provides waste collection, transfer, disposal, and recycling services in the United States and Canada. The company operates through six segments: Southern, Western, Eastern, Canada, Central, and Exploration and Production (E&P). It offers collection services to residential, commercial, municipal, industrial, and E&P customers; landfill disposal services; and recycling services for various recyclable materials, including compost, cardboard, mixed paper, plastic containers, glass bottles, and ferrous and aluminum metals.

