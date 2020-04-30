Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New $174,000 Investment in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA)

Ninepoint Partners LP purchased a new position in Easterly Government Properties Inc (NYSE:DEA) during the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund purchased 7,045 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $174,000.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of DEA. Optimum Investment Advisors grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 5.5% during the 1st quarter. Optimum Investment Advisors now owns 7,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $190,000 after purchasing an additional 400 shares in the last quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 6.5% during the 4th quarter. First Mercantile Trust Co. now owns 6,981 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $166,000 after purchasing an additional 424 shares in the last quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 2.0% during the 4th quarter. Municipal Employees Retirement System of Michigan now owns 21,800 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $517,000 after purchasing an additional 430 shares in the last quarter. Sunbelt Securities Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Easterly Government Properties during the 4th quarter worth approximately $4,124,000. Finally, Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS grew its holdings in shares of Easterly Government Properties by 4.1% during the 4th quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 25,141 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock worth $597,000 after purchasing an additional 984 shares in the last quarter. 96.50% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

DEA has been the topic of several recent research reports. Citigroup lifted their price objective on Easterly Government Properties from $23.00 to $29.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 7th. TheStreet raised Easterly Government Properties from a “c” rating to a “b-” rating in a report on Tuesday, February 25th. SunTrust Banks lowered Easterly Government Properties from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $23.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Wednesday, January 15th. Raymond James lowered Easterly Government Properties from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and set a $24.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, January 7th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reaffirmed a “buy” rating and issued a $26.00 price target on shares of Easterly Government Properties in a research note on Monday, March 9th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $26.57.

In other Easterly Government Properties news, Director James E. Mead sold 3,805 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, March 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $24.87, for a total value of $94,630.35. Following the transaction, the director now owns 5,501 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $136,809.87. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website . Also, CEO William C. Trimble sold 21,250 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, April 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $27.01, for a total value of $573,962.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 115,264 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,113,280.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last three months, insiders sold 85,556 shares of company stock worth $2,077,143. Insiders own 9.90% of the company’s stock.

DEA stock traded up $0.72 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $27.62. The company had a trading volume of 823,100 shares, compared to its average volume of 775,074. The company has a current ratio of 1.24, a quick ratio of 1.24 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.75. The company has a market cap of $2.02 billion, a P/E ratio of 273.20 and a beta of 0.43. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $25.37 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $23.90. Easterly Government Properties Inc has a fifty-two week low of $17.47 and a fifty-two week high of $29.69.

Easterly Government Properties (NYSE:DEA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, February 25th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.02 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30 by ($0.28). The business had revenue of $60.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $58.20 million. Easterly Government Properties had a return on equity of 0.62% and a net margin of 3.25%. Easterly Government Properties’s revenue for the quarter was up 26.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.31 EPS. On average, analysts expect that Easterly Government Properties Inc will post 1.23 earnings per share for the current year.

Easterly Government Properties, Inc (NYSE:DEA) is based in Washington, DC, and focuses primarily on the acquisition, development and management of Class A commercial properties that are leased to the U.S. Government. Easterly's experienced management team brings specialized insight into the strategy and needs of mission-critical U.S.

