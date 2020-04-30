Ninepoint Partners LP Makes New Investment in Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ)

Ninepoint Partners LP acquired a new position in shares of Assurant, Inc. (NYSE:AIZ) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm acquired 3,234 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $337,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AIZ. State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.6% in the 3rd quarter. State Street Corp now owns 3,125,755 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $393,282,000 after acquiring an additional 164,654 shares during the period. FMR LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 4.5% in the 4th quarter. FMR LLC now owns 1,207,360 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $158,260,000 after acquiring an additional 52,466 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 3.6% in the 4th quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 984,786 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $128,835,000 after acquiring an additional 34,375 shares during the period. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 5.2% in the 4th quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 973,193 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $127,566,000 after acquiring an additional 47,723 shares during the period. Finally, Samlyn Capital LLC increased its holdings in shares of Assurant by 9.1% in the 4th quarter. Samlyn Capital LLC now owns 929,426 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $121,829,000 after acquiring an additional 77,616 shares during the period. 95.74% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE AIZ traded up $0.15 during trading on Wednesday, hitting $109.73. 300,178 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 486,642. The company has a market cap of $6.48 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.08 and a beta of 0.66. Assurant, Inc. has a 1 year low of $76.27 and a 1 year high of $142.61. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $102.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $123.64. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a current ratio of 0.48 and a quick ratio of 0.48.

Assurant (NYSE:AIZ) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, February 11th. The financial services provider reported $2.25 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.39 by ($0.14). The company had revenue of $2.60 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.50 billion. Assurant had a return on equity of 9.51% and a net margin of 3.75%. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.77 earnings per share. On average, research analysts forecast that Assurant, Inc. will post 9.41 earnings per share for the current year.

AIZ has been the topic of several recent research reports. ValuEngine cut shares of Assurant from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, April 23rd. UBS Group boosted their price objective on shares of Assurant from $152.00 to $158.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, February 19th. Finally, Morgan Stanley dropped their price objective on shares of Assurant from $151.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 1st.

About Assurant

Assurant, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides risk management solutions for housing and lifestyle markets in North America, Latin America, Europe, and the Asia Pacific. The company operates through three segments: Global Housing, Global Lifestyle, and Global Preneed. Its Global Housing segment provides lender-placed homeowners, manufactured housing, and flood insurance; and renters insurance and related products, as well as voluntary manufactured housing insurance, homeowners insurance, and other products.

