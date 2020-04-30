Ninepoint Partners LP Reduces Position in UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH)

Ninepoint Partners LP decreased its holdings in shares of UnitedHealth Group Inc (NYSE:UNH) by 11.7% in the first quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 1,543 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock after selling 204 shares during the quarter. UnitedHealth Group comprises about 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings, making the stock its 21st biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in UnitedHealth Group were worth $385,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in UNH. Norges Bank acquired a new position in shares of UnitedHealth Group during the 4th quarter valued at about $2,804,376,000. Capital Research Global Investors lifted its position in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 32.1% during the fourth quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 29,851,016 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $8,775,602,000 after purchasing an additional 7,261,158 shares in the last quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 28,935.9% during the fourth quarter. Johanson Financial Advisors Inc. now owns 3,384,419 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $11,512,000 after buying an additional 3,372,763 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its stake in shares of UnitedHealth Group by 7.2% during the fourth quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 47,932,997 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock worth $14,091,342,000 after buying an additional 3,219,554 shares during the period. Finally, NorthRock Partners LLC increased its stake in UnitedHealth Group by 33,159.6% in the fourth quarter. NorthRock Partners LLC now owns 1,347,680 shares of the healthcare conglomerate’s stock valued at $3,498,000 after purchasing an additional 1,343,628 shares during the last quarter. 88.19% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other UnitedHealth Group news, Director Richard T. Burke sold 10,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, March 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $228.39, for a total value of $2,283,900.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 158,598 shares in the company, valued at approximately $36,222,197.22. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. Also, Director Richard T. Burke sold 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $237.00, for a total value of $1,185,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 1,406,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $333,340,500. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 30,000 shares of company stock valued at $7,589,300 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 0.82% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UNH traded down $0.71 during mid-day trading on Wednesday, reaching $287.65. 4,253,923 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 5,679,521. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.60, a quick ratio of 0.69 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market cap of $278.52 billion, a PE ratio of 20.13, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.45 and a beta of 0.63. The company’s fifty day moving average is $257.23 and its two-hundred day moving average is $271.93. UnitedHealth Group Inc has a fifty-two week low of $187.72 and a fifty-two week high of $306.71.

UnitedHealth Group (NYSE:UNH) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, April 15th. The healthcare conglomerate reported $3.72 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.63 by $0.09. UnitedHealth Group had a return on equity of 24.86% and a net margin of 5.59%. The firm had revenue of $64.40 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $64.25 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $3.73 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 6.8% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts forecast that UnitedHealth Group Inc will post 16.28 earnings per share for the current year.

Several brokerages recently weighed in on UNH. Credit Suisse Group decreased their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $330.00 to $325.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. Deutsche Bank lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $308.00 to $293.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, April 16th. SunTrust Banks lowered their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $360.00 to $340.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 13th. Barclays reissued a “buy” rating and set a $322.00 price target on shares of UnitedHealth Group in a research report on Sunday, March 29th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price target on UnitedHealth Group from $346.00 to $339.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 24th. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twenty have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. UnitedHealth Group currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $314.68.

UnitedHealth Group Profile

UnitedHealth Group Incorporated operates as a diversified health care company in the United States. It operates through four segments: UnitedHealthcare, OptumHealth, OptumInsight, and OptumRx. The UnitedHealthcare segment offers consumer-oriented health benefit plans and services for national employers, public sector employers, mid-sized employers, small businesses, and individuals; health and well-being services to individuals age 50 and older, addressing their needs for preventive and acute health care services, as well as services dealing with chronic disease and other specialized issues for older individuals; and Medicaid plans, Children's Health Insurance Program, and health care programs; and health and dental benefits.

