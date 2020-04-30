Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 197 Shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX)

Ninepoint Partners LP lowered its stake in shares of Equinix Inc (NASDAQ:EQIX) by 8.7% during the 1st quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The firm owned 2,061 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 197 shares during the quarter. Equinix accounts for approximately 1.3% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s portfolio, making the stock its 6th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Equinix were worth $1,287,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Atwood & Palmer Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Equinix in the 1st quarter worth about $25,000. Stonebridge Financial Planning Group LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 1st quarter valued at about $28,000. Princeton Global Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $26,000. Savior LLC purchased a new stake in Equinix in the 4th quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. increased its stake in Equinix by 81.1% in the 4th quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 67 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $39,000 after buying an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 99.01% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have commented on the stock. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Equinix from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. Wells Fargo & Co increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $620.00 to $675.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. SunTrust Banks increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $560.00 to $680.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 13th. BidaskClub raised shares of Equinix from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 25th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their target price on shares of Equinix from $520.00 to $532.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, February 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $627.21.

In other Equinix news, Director William K. Luby bought 5,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 3rd. The shares were bought at an average price of $652.22 per share, for a total transaction of $3,261,100.00. Following the transaction, the director now directly owns 33,427 shares in the company, valued at $21,801,757.94. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website . Also, insider Karl Strohmeyer sold 966 shares of Equinix stock in a transaction on Monday, March 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $565.11, for a total transaction of $545,896.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 6,127 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,462,428.97. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last quarter, insiders sold 17,383 shares of company stock worth $10,398,483. 0.49% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of Equinix stock traded down $4.44 on Wednesday, hitting $679.32. 605,755 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 572,949. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $626.65 and its 200 day simple moving average is $593.10. The company has a current ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 1.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.40. The company has a market cap of $56.77 billion, a P/E ratio of 113.22, a P/E/G ratio of 1.78 and a beta of 0.42. Equinix Inc has a 12-month low of $446.04 and a 12-month high of $715.75.

Equinix (NASDAQ:EQIX) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, February 12th. The financial services provider reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.56 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $1.42 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.41 billion. Equinix had a return on equity of 5.84% and a net margin of 9.12%. Equinix’s revenue for the quarter was up 8.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the business earned $1.36 EPS. Analysts predict that Equinix Inc will post 22.41 earnings per share for the current year.

Equinix, Inc (Nasdaq: EQIX) connects the world's leading businesses to their customers, employees and partners inside the most-interconnected data centers. In 52 markets across five continents, Equinix is where companies come together to realize new opportunities and accelerate their business, IT and cloud strategies.

