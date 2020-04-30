Ninepoint Partners LP Sells 306 Shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO)

Ninepoint Partners LP cut its holdings in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. (NYSE:TMO) by 19.0% in the 1st quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 1,303 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 306 shares during the period. Thermo Fisher Scientific comprises approximately 0.4% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest position. Ninepoint Partners LP’s holdings in Thermo Fisher Scientific were worth $370,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in TMO. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Thermo Fisher Scientific during the fourth quarter worth $1,411,603,000. Fisher Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 55,392.1% in the 1st quarter. Fisher Asset Management LLC now owns 944,476 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $267,853,000 after acquiring an additional 942,774 shares during the last quarter. Farallon Capital Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in the 4th quarter valued at $277,166,000. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 30.6% in the 1st quarter. Sumitomo Mitsui Trust Holdings Inc. now owns 2,217,273 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $628,819,000 after acquiring an additional 519,525 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Korea Investment CORP lifted its stake in shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific by 111.5% in the 4th quarter. Korea Investment CORP now owns 924,442 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $300,323,000 after acquiring an additional 487,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.26% of the company’s stock.

Get Thermo Fisher Scientific alerts:

In other Thermo Fisher Scientific news, Director Jim P. Manzi sold 4,410 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $332.32, for a total transaction of $1,465,531.20. Following the transaction, the director now owns 21,632 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,188,746.24. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, CEO Marc N. Casper sold 30,000 shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, April 28th. The stock was sold at an average price of $333.02, for a total transaction of $9,990,600.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 304,946 shares in the company, valued at approximately $101,553,116.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 59,410 shares of company stock worth $19,656,881. 0.45% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of TMO traded up $3.16 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $335.62. The stock had a trading volume of 1,936,638 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,136,448. Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. has a 1-year low of $250.21 and a 1-year high of $346.89. The firm has a market capitalization of $136.68 billion, a P/E ratio of 36.80, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.31 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.67, a current ratio of 2.32 and a quick ratio of 1.69. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $302.46 and a 200-day simple moving average of $312.26.

Thermo Fisher Scientific (NYSE:TMO) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 22nd. The medical research company reported $2.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $2.79 by $0.15. Thermo Fisher Scientific had a net margin of 14.31% and a return on equity of 17.25%. The business had revenue of $6.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.18 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $2.81 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 1.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts predict that Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc. will post 11.88 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 16th. Investors of record on Monday, March 16th were given a $0.22 dividend. This is a boost from Thermo Fisher Scientific’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date was Friday, March 13th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.26%. Thermo Fisher Scientific’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 7.13%.

TMO has been the subject of a number of research reports. Cowen reiterated an “outperform” rating and issued a $365.00 price target (up from $330.00) on shares of Thermo Fisher Scientific in a research note on Monday, January 6th. Robert W. Baird increased their price objective on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $340.00 to $341.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Wednesday, March 4th. Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $300.00 to $340.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 21st. SVB Leerink increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $330.00 to $365.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Finally, Citigroup increased their price target on Thermo Fisher Scientific from $365.00 to $390.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, April 23rd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. Thermo Fisher Scientific has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $347.21.

Thermo Fisher Scientific Company Profile

Thermo Fisher Scientific Inc provides analytical and other instruments, laboratory equipment, software, consumables, reagents, instrument systems, chemicals, supplies, and services under the Thermo Scientific, Applied Biosystems, Invitrogen, Fisher Scientific, and Unity Lab Services brands worldwide.

Featured Article: Relative Strength Index

Receive News & Ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Thermo Fisher Scientific and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.