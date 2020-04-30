Ninepoint Partners LP Takes $732,000 Position in QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS)

Ninepoint Partners LP bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust Inc (NYSE:QTS) during the first quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 12,621 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock, valued at approximately $732,000. QTS Realty Trust makes up about 0.7% of Ninepoint Partners LP’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th largest holding.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in QTS. Cohen & Steers Inc. bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $102,653,000. PGGM Investments boosted its stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust by 47.2% during the 1st quarter. PGGM Investments now owns 2,585,203 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $149,968,000 after purchasing an additional 829,203 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $37,453,000. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA bought a new stake in shares of QTS Realty Trust during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,504,000. Finally, Mitsubishi UFJ Trust & Banking Corp bought a new stake in QTS Realty Trust during the fourth quarter worth about $25,310,000.

Several research firms recently commented on QTS. Raymond James lowered shares of QTS Realty Trust from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Wednesday. ValuEngine raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 3rd. CSFB boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $52.00 to $64.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of QTS Realty Trust from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $69.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, April 22nd. Finally, KeyCorp boosted their price objective on shares of QTS Realty Trust from $60.00 to $65.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 7th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $63.25.

QTS Realty Trust stock traded down $1.48 during trading hours on Wednesday, hitting $65.25. The stock had a trading volume of 1,320,920 shares, compared to its average volume of 767,121. The company has a quick ratio of 0.68, a current ratio of 0.68 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.46. The stock has a market capitalization of $3.82 billion, a P/E ratio of -225.97 and a beta of 0.50. QTS Realty Trust Inc has a 12-month low of $42.64 and a 12-month high of $68.80. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $56.88 and its 200-day moving average price is $55.18.

QTS Realty Trust (NYSE:QTS) last issued its earnings results on Monday, April 27th. The real estate investment trust reported $0.66 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.56 by $0.10. The business had revenue of $126.29 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $124.73 million. QTS Realty Trust had a net margin of 3.52% and a return on equity of 1.69%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.64 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that QTS Realty Trust Inc will post 2.41 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 7th. Investors of record on Friday, March 20th were paid a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 19th. This is a boost from QTS Realty Trust’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.44. This represents a $1.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.88%. QTS Realty Trust’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 71.48%.

In related news, CTO Jon D. Greaves sold 12,500 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, February 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $61.50, for a total value of $768,750.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief technology officer now directly owns 26,250 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,614,375. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Shirley E. Goza sold 39,360 shares of QTS Realty Trust stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $59.89, for a total transaction of $2,357,270.40. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 37,385 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,238,987.65. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 13.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

QTS Realty Trust Company Profile

QTS Realty Trust, Inc (NYSE: QTS) is a leading provider of data center solutions across a diverse footprint spanning more than 6 million square feet of owned mega scale data center space throughout North America. Through its software-defined technology platform, QTS is able to deliver secure, compliant infrastructure solutions, robust connectivity and premium customer service to leading hyperscale technology companies, enterprises, and government entities.

